Self-centered hypocrites abandon their self-created liberal cesspools in favor of the cheaper and traditionally conservative Mexico City

Two days ago, the Los Angeles Times published an article titled, “Californians and other Americans are flooding Mexico City. Some locals want them to go home” – the piece detailed the fallout of what author Kate Linthicum calls “new-wave imperialism.”

As countries across the world grappled with despotism shrouded under the cover of the COVID-19 “pandemic,” Mexico adopted very few policy restrictions – and the deluge began. Linthicum believes the trend is likely to persist, turning “the city’s most treasured neighborhoods” into “expat enclaves” for…. American refugees.

Linthicum writes:

Taqueria, corner stores and fondas – small, family-run lunch spots – are being replaced by Pilates studios, co-working spaces and sleek cafes advertising oat-milk lattes and avocado toast. And English – well, it’s everywhere: ringing out at supermarkets, natural wine bars and fitness classes in the park.

She continues, interviewing a number of individuals living in Mexico – one man relays that “Americans can come here [Mexico], and they can afford everything and live like kings and queens…. Mexico is not cheap for Mexicans” while another said rent for his commercial space has “more than doubled over the last five years.” Linthicum cites a study which presented data showing:

Mexico City residents spend an average of 60% of their income on housing, and nearly a third of residents moved during the pandemic, the majority because they couldn’t afford rent [emphasis added].

The unwelcome expats completely upending the economic stability and security of native Mexicans superbly encapsulate the essence of a modern American leftist – out of this world hypocrisy. Sarah Lupton, a featured expat, recently moved from Winston-Salem, NC – an area that voted 56.2% for Joe Biden, and currently has 7 Democrats on an 8-person city council board – said she wound up staying for the “stability.” But surely she means financial stability, right? Afterall, without fail, when Democrats take over, our money dries up, so it’s no wonder she fled in search of affordable living. However, here’s the issue: Lupton is a “career coach” whose social media and online presence is littered with tidbits of radical leftism, like her personal website that states, “I…. agitate in order to make the world a better place….” – a tactic straight out of Saul Alinsky’s playbook Rules for Radicals. It’s entirely conceivable she’s contributed to the degradation of the dollar and American society as a whole with her vote.

But it’s not just Lupton. Lauren Rodwell, who “tired” of living in San Francisco, said because she’s Black, it’s okay to exploit others when given the chance. In her words:

I kind of feel like, as a person of color from America, I’m so economically disadvantaged that wherever I go and experience some advantage or equity, I take it….

The irony is incredible, yet entirely consistent and certain.