Say it ain't so, Joe

Senator Joe Manchin has decided to revive "Build Back Better." He calls it the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022." This is how Senator Manchin explained it:

“I have worked diligently to get input from all sides on the legislation my Democratic colleagues have proposed and listened to the views of my Republican friends to find a path forward that removes inflationary policies so that Congress can respond to Americans’ suffering from high prices. Based on that work, I now propose and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination. Whether it is the threats to our energy security, high inflation, exploding national debt, persistent income inequality, supply chain chaos or the emergence of a new Cold War, it is time to put away the partisan swords and advance legislation that is in the best interests of the future of this nation and the American people we all represent -- not just one party.

He worked hard to get input from both sides? What GOP senator is cosponsoring this? It sounds to me that this is going down on a 50-50 basis and VP Harris will break the tie. Any GOP Senators on that list? I don't see one.

Senator Manchin's timing ran into the new GDP report on the the recession news. You picked a bad day to propose a tax increase, Senator Manchin! Did Manchin hear about The Fed hike to fight inflation? Again, you picked a day to revive a deal that you pronounced dead not long ago.

So why is Manchin cutting a deal with Schumer? He once said that he couldn't vote for something that he couldn't explain to his voters in West Virginia. How is he going to explain this one back home? Did Schumer suddenly become popular in "Almost heaven" West Virginia? Or is Manchin a Democrat trying to give his party's president a victory before the mid-terms?

P.S. Check out my videos and posts.

Image: Senate Democrats