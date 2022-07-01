Roe reversal proves to be the necessary impetus to compel beta males to behave responsibly

In response to the SCOTUS reversal of Roe v. Wade, hordes of hysterical feminists took to the streets, and Twitter, to fulfill their commitment to rage. Naturally, the "empowered" and "independent" women attempting to strong-arm national capitulation to their murderous agenda requested backup — neurotically demanding men's help. Meghan Markle, a self-described feminist, even said:

Men need to be more vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. ... They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. ... My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too [emphasis added].

Markle's words detail a regrettable, yet somewhat comical reality — modern men who ascribe to politically liberal philosophies are completely emasculated caitiffs, and it appears to be mostly self-inflicted. As it turns out, all it took to elicit sexual responsibility within the beta male enclave was the protection of their hypothetical progeny.

In the heart of the Midwest, Kansas City urologist Dr. Christian Hettinger said, "Since Friday, we're up 900% in people looking to get a vasectomy." One man, Lyon Lenk, chose to relay his motivations to a local news outlet, revealing that he and his fiancée "just want the basics, to have ... a choice in how our lives look like."

Liberal men have a propensity to self-neuter — willingly absconding from the role as protector and husband to score an easy lay, forfeiting fatherhood through abortion in favor of cowardice, and now simping for angry, unstable women by relinquishing their virility. William Murphy, an Atlanta "pastor," even took the spinelessness a step farther, defying the biblical commands set forth by the God he alleges to serve, stating:

"All the guys, let's all set appointments to get vasectomies. Or better yet, they not shutting the vasectomy clinics down. I don't hear nobody saying nothing. I didn't see one protester outside of a vasectomy clinic. I didn't see one."



William Murphy, The dReam Center Church pic.twitter.com/FPqC9Z9Q0d — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) June 30, 2022

Murphy continued, saying, "This is an open door. First reproductive rights, then voting rights, then civil rights, then human rights. This is just the beginning of a demonic agenda, and the church has to get in the gap."

Apparently, requesting that adults engaged in sexual relationships take necessary actions to prevent creating an innocent life just to conveniently and brutally destroy it is too much to ask.

Insight into the modern "progressive" American male mind illustrates a tragic truth — politically liberal ideology lends itself well to pathetic and impotent men.