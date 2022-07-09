Remember DACA?

We have not discussed DACA in a while. I guess that's what happens when the border is out of control and gasoline prices are killing the middle class. Nevertheless, DACA is in the courts and may be on our front page soon.

This is from Politico:

A panel of federal judges in New Orleans on Wednesday appeared unconvinced by the Justice Department’s arguments defending the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with the fate of nearly 600,000 so-called Dreamers hanging in the balance. The three-judge panel is hearing appeals by the Biden administration, liberal states and individual DACA recipients to U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen’s decision a year ago that held DACA to be unlawful. Hanen’s 2021 ruling ordered the Department of Homeland Security to no longer approve new applicants to the program, which grants work permits and protection from deportation to young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. However, the order allowed DHS to continue to process DACA renewals as the issue moved through the courts.

As we've learned from previous cases, it's hard to tell what the judges will eventually opine.

The DoJ attorney argued that the states do not have standing. On the other hand, Texas and other states are saying that the program is costing them "mucho dinero."

It's interesting that the DACA side is not arguing that the executive order is legal. Instead, they are arguing process or whatever.

My prediction is that this will go to the Supreme Court and get the EPA treatment. In other words, the Court will remind everyone that the Congress never legalized these young people. Maybe Justice Thomas will write the majority opinion.

What about the dreamers? They were misled by President Obama and immigration activists in the Hispanic media about DACA. Like Roe, DACA created a right that did not exist. Will they be deported? I don't think so and I hope that a GOP Congress can legislate a limited path to legalization for many of these young people.

Image: Rhododendrites