Our president, Joe 'Mr. Magoo' Biden

"Mr. Magoo (known by his full name: J. Quincy Magoo) is a fictional cartoon character created at the UPA animation studio in 1949. Voiced by Jim Backus, Mr. Magoo is an elderly, wealthy, short-statured retiree who gets into a series of comical situations as a result of his extreme near-sightedness, compounded by his stubborn refusal to admit the problem."

Poseur Biden (D-Geritol) aptly fits the above description when "extreme near-sightedness" is replaced with "extreme short-sightedness." Also, he's old, a wealthy crook, doesn't work much...and he is unwilling to admit the problems he faces. The comical nature of his situations, and they are to some degree, is tempered by the fact that he holds the presidency of the U.S., however unjustifiably.

The Magoo cartoons were high-quality works — thrice nominated for Academy Awards and winner of two.

Biden's presidency can be described by substituting "high-quality" with "low-quality." "Cartoonish" may be an apt descriptor.

Donald J. Trump (R-emarkably great president) had a vision for America. In his Inaugural Address, he said the following:

From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it's going to be America First.

Trump's vision is simple, elegant, and unambiguous.

Deaf to the suffering of American citizens, dumberer, and blind to reality, Biden lives in a strange, distorted vision land. Joe sees things differently from the real winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The following is from joebiden.com, a page entitled "Highlights from Joe Biden's Vision for America." The web page contains more. We will cover only a couple, as doing all would belabor the point of his visual distortion.

I'm a practicing Catholic. I believe faith is a gift. And the first obligation we all have is, "Love your God," the second one is, "Love your neighbor as yourself." ... "Treat people with dignity." Everyone's entitled to dignity, that's a basic tenet in my household. Vice President Joe Biden believes that in America, no matter where you start in life, everyone should be able to live up to their God-given potential. He knows that we need to rebuild the middle class, and this time make sure everybody comes along — regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.

Treating people with dignity? These are examples of the Biden household's basic-tenet vision of dignity:

Labeling a voter, "fat."

Calling a woman a "lying, dog-faced" person.

Telling a factory worker he is "full of s---." On the same page, under "Respect the dignity of work," Joe also envisions a world where "workers are treated with dignity." Uh-huh. Apparently, he would delegate that to someone else.

Cursing a reporter as being a "a stupid son of a b----."

Showering with his daughter and screwing her up sexually.

Living up to "their God-given potential," eh?

As a "practicing Catholic," one would expect that Poseur Magoo would know that "where you start in life" is at a moment called "conception." Apparently, for some in Joe's Vision World, God-given potential equals potential to be aborted to death in and possibly ex utero. Not much of a "start in life." Not a very long period for potential.

Build an economy where everyone comes along and we protect the "least of these": Joe is running for President to rebuild the backbone of America—the middle class—and this time to make sure everyone comes along. Joe knows that the middle class isn't a number—it's a set of values. Owning your home. Sending your kids to college. Being able to save and get ahead.

It is an interesting vision of the middle class that "everyone comes along." If everyone is middle-class, then, by definition, there are no other classes to sandwich a middle. No one ever said that cognitive skills were Joe's forte. In fact, one professionally and personally in the know says otherwise.

Still, Joe's vision remains consistently distorted. Home ownership is dropping. Home affordability is, too. Parents are not sending their kids to college, taxpayers are sending them via so-called "debt forgiveness." And savings are dropping across the board.

To his credit, Joe's vision of "making sure everyone comes along" is coming true. Unfortunately, the direction is south, and everyone is being dragged down.

The "least of these" appear to be legal American citizens, and Joe has "protected" them with the economic policy equivalent of a colander condom.

In Mr. Magoo's cartoon world, "through uncanny streaks of luck, the situation always seems to work itself out for him, leaving him no worse than before."

In Poseur Magoo's world — i.e., the real world, he is not so lucky. Neither are the American people. Polls consistently show that Joe is — like his cognition, like worker income, like Democrat-run cities — in decline. And we, American citizens, are worse off, too.

Which is the better Vision Thing for the USA: MAGA (Make America Great Again), or MAGOO (Make America Grieve Over and Over)?

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.