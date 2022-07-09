NPR joins the Chicoms in its nasty response to the assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, assassinated this week by a local lunatic in Nara, was a giant on the world stage.

So not surprisingly, world leaders, as well as Japan's ordinary people, poured out their sorrow and tributes on the loss of the great man.

Japan weeps for Shinzo Abe as tearful mourners lay floral tributes to the assassinated prime minister https://t.co/vnFUiZPylD — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 8, 2022

There were a couple of scuzzy outliers, though, who crawled out of the woodwork in order to let us know Who They Are.

Such as this pair:

Which apparently was changed to this after the partially government-funded network was blasted by the public:

Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese prime minister and ultranationalist, was killed at a campaign rally on Friday.



Police tackled and arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan. https://t.co/YpyEIM2Cim — NPR (@NPR) July 8, 2022

Which is hardly better.

The crappy descriptor of Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving and greatest post-war leader, a man who brought Japan prosperity, understood the dangerous of an expansive China, was the warmest of friends with America, got Japan armed again, and defended the righteous states with few friends such as Israel and Taiwan -- reducing him to the label of 'divisive arch-conservative' and 'ultranationalist,' -- is disgusting in the extreme.

That's all they can see. And anyone who was a friend of America's, particularly one who got along with President Trump, but actually, all of the U.S. presidents he came in contact with -- from George Bush, Sr., to George W. Bush, to Barack Obama, to Trump, and even to doddering Joe Biden -- is no friend of NPR, a network that might as well advertise that it needs public defunding on the double as an America-hating outlet.

For perspective on NPR, here's a comparison:

NPR describing Fidel Castro vs. NPR describing Shinzo Abe posthumously. pic.twitter.com/lP1SatxgkI — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) July 8, 2022

The only people in their tree were the Chicoms, who absolutely hated Abe, because he fully recognized the nature of their vile government which had developed some imperialist ambitions and was menacing the region.

Here is how the shills for the regime which China fully relies upon, took the assassination:

Users on the Chinese social media platform Weibo are celebrating the assassination of Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.



They are praising the assassin and sending death wishes to Abe. pic.twitter.com/oQkwO1LrDK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2022

UPDATE: Even more images have emerged of Chinese social media users mocking Shinzo’s death and ridiculing Japan. pic.twitter.com/rpIqoxnABr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2022

That's about par, because China is up to no good and Abe had their number. Like Palestinian terrorists, they dance with glee.

Here's the kind of person Abe really was:

RIP🙏 #ShinzoAbe

Hand-written note of Shinzo Abe in Chinese, thanking a cleaner at the hotel he stayed in for the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, 2016. pic.twitter.com/OvbFNT6ZNK — Tong Bingxue 仝冰雪 (@tongbingxue) July 8, 2022

I was in Tokyo on New Year's Day in 2017, and bumped into him having photos with anyone who wanted one. As you can see, he was not well-protected, nor did he ever imagine he would need to be. pic.twitter.com/9JKkMhLr01 — Look at the Stats on That #NoVaccinePassports (@fight_lies) July 8, 2022

Very gentle and kind to the little guy -- yet strong and courageous, too, unafraid to stand up to the big guys mobbed together when they were wrong:

Not a guy who cared which cocktail party he got invited to. That happens when you have principles.

Abe also understood human nature:

R.I.P. Shinzo Abe, longest-serving PM in Japan with conservative "Abenomics" Opposed threats from #China & NK. Favored traditional culture over young avoiding work, playing vid games & dressing like cartoon characters. Foe of the globalists. Assassinated.https://t.co/CdcAdxPrpQ — Perry Fellwock (@FellwockPerry) July 8, 2022

Which tells us quite a bit about NPR and the Chicoms, and none of it looks good. NPR should be amazingly embarrassed at its appalling descriptors, because not only does it reveal their essential hostility to Japan, it reveals their essential hostility to American values, given the similarity we see to Abe's values. It's also way beyond the international consensus, given that even Ben Rhodes was last seen praising Abe.

It's so fringey it makes them look as though they may be in the clutches of the Chicoms.

Have the Chicoms infiltrated that network? We know they have done so with Voice of America, so don't be surprised if NPR is a natural extension.

Whatever it was, it makes both of them look like pigs. That's because they are. With this nasty response, both came out and showed us just Who They Are here.

