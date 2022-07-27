Nigeria, unable to secure its capital city, is closing schools, evacuating students

You will not see this in the US media, but Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa with 217 million people (and growing over 2.5% a year), is devolving toward chaos. Boho Haram and other Muslim factions are warring against what they regard as infidels, including Christians and adherents of indigenous religions.

The federal government of Nigeria has undertaken various measures to try to unify the Muslim North with the largely Christian South, including the construction of a new capital city, Abuja, in the center of the country. It also has created a system of Federal Government Colleges (FGCs), also called Federal Unity Colleges, which are actually secondary (high) schools

…to guarantee national integration and national building among Nigerian children if given the opportunity at a very tender age to live, learn and play together in ideal education environment as provided ab initio by the Federal Unity School established in the 1970s and 1980s.

But the dreams of unifying this large and important nation are turning very sour in the face of a rising tide of Muslim violence, as well as government incompetence and corruption. In the capital city of Abuja, things have gotten so bad that the safety of students in the FGCs of Abuja cannot be maintained, and so the government is closing them down and sending students home.

Via Sahara Reporters:

The Nigerian Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has ordered the closure of all Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja due to rising insecurity. The government directed the immediate evacuation of the students because of the threat to their lives, security and well-being, SaharaReporters learnt on Monday.

The Sun of Nigeria reports:

Late Sunday evening, an unconfirmed reports trended on social media indicating that there were heavy shootings in Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) Kwali, Abuja, and parents were rushing to the school to ascertain the safety of their children and possibly return home with them until calm is restored. Daily Sun could not reach the school authorities for reactions, but a parent identified as Chika whose three children are in FGC Kwali, confirmed that a message came from the school that parents should come pick their children not later than Monday noon. She said: “We received message from the school about the latest development but no explanation was attached to the message. So, when we reach the school on Monday maybe, we would get more details on what led to the sudden decision.” A senior staff at Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bwari, Abuja, who pleaded anonymity said the directive they received from the Federal Ministry of Education, was that students should vacate the school before Wednesday, that no student should be found in the school by Wednesday. Similarly, a parent whose son is in JSS 3 in Federal Government Boys’ College, Apo, Abuja, confirmed that the school is shutting down on Monday as against the date in the calendar and parents have been asked to come pick their children on Monday unfailingly.

A Facebook contact writes:

So, if Nigerian Capital City is not secured, you can now imagine how secured those us living in interior and remote villages are. Jesus Have Mercy On Us !

Students packing up and leaving (via Facebook)

What is happening in NIgeria is a tragedy and an outrage. Unfortunately, few Americans know or care. But a destablizied Nigerian will have profound consequences.