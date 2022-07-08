Most journalists and other Democrats only seem to care about deaths that promote their agenda

The media and other Democrats say that women will die if they aren't allowed to terminate their pregnancies throughout all nine months, just like those women-loving countries of China and North Korea, but that is not true.

I have not seen any state that wants to limit or prohibit abortions that doesn't allow the termination of a pregnancy to save the life of a woman. There is a lot of scare talk about ectopic and other potentially life-threatening pregnancies, which have always been treated and are treatable by even pro-life hospitals, and have never fallen under the category of abortion on demand.

The media and other Democrats say they are the party of science, but the even American Medical Association, at least in the past, hasn't supported late term abortions. There does not appear to be any scientific reason to kill a baby late in a pregnancy to save the life of the mother. As science has gotten better over the years, Democrats have become more extreme on abortions.

They have shown similar indifference on COVID lockdowns, which have kept young people out of schools and driven many to despair and suicide. The press has actually championed lockdowns.

Then there are the mass shootings.

Here is a tale of mass killings at two parades:

The first is the shooting by a mentally deranged white person where he killed seven and wounded thirty. The media, entertainers, and politicians came out in force to say that gun laws needed to be strengthened. Illinois has strict gun laws and a red flag law but somehow this individual, who was known to police, was not stopped.

Not fitting their narrative’: Waukesha feels abandoned after tragic parade attack For her whole life, 67-year-old Sharon Millard was so shy, she used to ask her identical twin sister to go on dates in her place in high school. But ever since Nov. 21, when Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into dozens of people at the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring up to 60 others, Millard has felt compelled to speak about the atrocity she witnessed. Brooks is a violent 39-year-old career criminal, registered sex offender and amateur rapper from north Milwaukee with a rap sheet going back to 1999,

The second was where a deranged black racist who was a career criminal plowed over 60 people, killing six. We did not see journalists, entertainers, and Democrats come out and demand that soft on crime DA’s and judges stop letting out career criminals to terrorize and kill. Nope, there was mostly silence.

Their double standards on mass shootings is actually a triple standard because it doesn't extend to crime in the streets.

Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York have the equivalent of mass shootings and deaths every week, despite strict gun laws, yet we don’t see Democrats run to the microphones demanding them be tougher on criminals.

Democrat DAs fully supported by the press allow criminals, including people with gun law violations, roam the streets to terrorize, shoot and kill, yet we don’t see Democrats demanding a change.

New York, Illinois, and others have no cash bail laws and in Illinois, we don’t see noisy politicians like Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin, and others demand that they change these destructive laws.

Indifference to death also extends to immigration laws.

The Biden administration refuses to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed. They greatly enrich Mexican cartels who have free reign to smuggle drugs, people, guns, terrorists, and other criminals across the border.

As a result, we had over 100,000 deaths from drug overdoses last year and we have record deaths at the border. A United Nations agency has recently called the U.S. border the world's most dangerous land crossing.

President Joe Biden’s border with Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the world, according to a United Nations group, the International Organization for Migration “More than 1,238 lives have been lost during migration in the [north, central and south] Americas in 2021, among them at least 51 children,” said the group’s July 1 report. “At least 728 of these deaths occurred on the United States-Mexico border crossing, making this the deadliest land crossing in the world,” said the IOM statement, which added: “The number of deaths on the United States-Mexico border last year is significantly higher than in any year prior, even before COVID-19,” said Edwin Viales, author of the new IOM report on migrants in the Americas in 2021. “Yet, this number remains an undercount.” The record number of deaths reflects the mass migration up to the border — where Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is dangling work permits and jobs to more than a million foreigners. In 2020, one-third fewer people died throughout North, Central, and South America when President Donald Trump rejected illegal migration, according to the report’s data.

Yet we don’t see demands from journalists and other Democrats for the Biden administration to change their policies.

How many deaths of black and brown people, including children, have to occur before journalists start reporting this massive disaster and Democrats go to the microphone to demand action? It appears they really don’t care about all those deaths. Those people are disposable to open borders. And no, they are not coming because of climate change. They are coming because the Biden administration is welcoming them.

The media and other Democrats did talk a little about the 53 people who died at the hands of human smugglers in San Antonio last week.

What we didn't see is journalists, entertainers, and other Democrats demanding that Biden's policy that enriches cartels that smuggle humans, drugs, guns, and criminals across the border be ended. Nope, they didn't blame the open border policies at all.

The media and other Democrats care as much about deaths in inner cities and at the border as:

Obama and Hillary cared about Americans under attack by terrorists in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012. To quote Hillary Clinton: "What difference at this point does it make?" What she was saying was who cared why or how they died? We won the election and that was all that mattered. The truth never matters, only power.

The January 6 congressional committee contains similar indifference to human life. Where is the truth about why Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer refused to secure the capital despite the warnings about protests? Where is their care about why an unarmed woman was shot and killed by the Capital Police. Her life was obviously disposable.

Democrats always claim they are the empathetic party, but a party that supports abortion on demand, that doesn’t care about inner city deaths and crime, supports destructive energy policies, and doesn’t care about all the deaths because of the open border policies is anything but empathetic.

Can anyone imagine how low Biden’s poll numbers would be if the media was unbiased and reported the truth instead of campaigning for leftist, extremist policies?

