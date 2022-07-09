Messaging Perfection: The political ad that reduced leftists to childish insults

We call it "messaging perfection" when you can cross an invisible line and make several unassailable points that the anti-liberty left can't touch without resorting to childish insults.

If you haven't seen the ad, here it is in all its glory:

Aside from quibbling over the loading of just 28 rounds into a 30-round magazine and a spotless kitchen that puts us to shame, the advert is perfect in that it takes on the far left's gun confiscation agenda head-on with a bit of history. It's a one-two punch of perfection that inspired YouTuber Johnny B' to say that he laughed until he cried when watching it.

We can only guess the motives of the Chicago chumbucket, but, as seems to be the case with mass-murdering leftists, it had a political component — most likely to "inspire" demands for even more gun confiscation, because that's how they roll.

It should be clear by now that we can't ignore the confiscation threat from the anti-liberty left. That is their ultimate goal, no matter how many times they lie and deny the obvious.

Neither can we "compromise" our way out of this. Anti-liberty leftists seem to have a bizarre idea that innocent people are supposed to lose their rights when someone else does something wrong. Bad people have been doing bad things for millennia, does that mean we should no longer have any rights? This is truly an absurd notion that doesn't stand up to logical scrutiny.

They talked about the recent "historic" capitulation of the traitorous RINO senators as though we were supposed to be giving up our God-given sensible civil rights all along.

No, that's not how it works. We don't lose our rights because someone does something wrong. As we are seeing now, compromise only begets demands for more compromise in a never-ending cycle.

Anti-liberty leftists want to shout us down from defending our reasonable rights and civil liberties. We're supposed to keep quiet when it comes to our basic freedoms and liberties. They're like Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back: "I am altering the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further." If we dare protest their oppression, they'll just decide to take a little more, because they think they get to parcel out our rights.

We're also not supposed to talk about the fact that the KKK was started and supported by the Democratic party and that it still has the same values.

We're supposed to believe that there was some sort of "switch" at some point, involving the "southern strategy" or something or other. We're just supposed to trust the anti-liberty left to tell the truth on this even though they lie on so many other subjects.

Except that there is one glaring area that everyone is staring at right now that hasn't changed. Anti-liberty leftists have always been proponents of gun "control" and then gun confiscation, as we are talking about right now. So what happened to the mythical "switch" in this regard?

So we are back to where we started with perfect messaging. You know that is the case when the anti-liberty left and the nation's socialist media (but that's repetitive and redundant) must resort to outright falsehoods and childish insults that ignore basic history.

The worst came from the Mostly Socialist National Biden Channel with a headline that can't even get the fact straight: "This Black man looking for 'KKK Democrats' has his sights set on the wrong party." Apparently, the author has never heard of President Woodrow Wilson or Sen. Robert C. Byrd, which isn't surprising, since he repeats some well known falsehoods without apology.

But isn't that what we've come to know and loathe about the anti-liberty left — people who are incapable of telling the truth or maintaining a certain level of maturity?