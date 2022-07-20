McConnell crosses fingers, predicts 'crowded field' for Republican 2024 presidential nomination

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell indicated, July 19, that former president Donald J. Trump will not have an easy time winning the GOP's presidential nomination in 2024. McConnell, who comes pretty close to being a card-carrying member of the NeverTrump Association of Republican Malcontents, envisions a "crowded field" for the 2024 GOP presidential race.

First, let's see if McConnell is retained as Republican leader in the U.S. Senate should Republicans win a significant majority this November 8. How long can McConnell hold his GOP leadership post in the Senate if a new Republican Senate majority reflects the Trumpian conservative populist mindset that Mr. McConnell opposes down to his political DNA? And the canary in this coal mine just might be the outcome of the Cheney-Hageman primary contest in Wyoming next month.

Perhaps Mr. McConnell should have waited four weeks before taking a gratuitous jab at Donald J. Trump. In four weeks, on August 16, Wyoming Republicans will choose their nominee for the House of Representatives. At this time, the virulently anti-Trump incumbent, Rep. Liz Cheney, is not favored to retain her seat in the House against pro-Trump challenger Harriet Hageman. Should Ms. Hageman thrash Rep. Cheney, can Mr. McConnell be expected to do more than grumble? How can Republicans running for the U.S. Senate not be affected by a Hageman win?

Indeed, what effect will a rousing victory by Ms. Hageman over turncoat Republican Cheney have on the Republican presidential field in 2024? Only the most anti-Trump of anti-Trumpians — say, The Wall Street Journal — would warn that the GOP is doomed in 2024 if it reacts to the Hageman victory by nominating the former president for a second term in 2024.

This is not to gainsay the possibility that a number of Republicans will announce their presidential candidacy for 2024 — but such a "crowded field" is, more likely than not, to be headed by Mr. Trump with more than 50% support in the polls, followed by a string of hopefuls registering single-digit support.

One more word on the Wyoming contest, four weeks away. Ms. Cheney is reportedly hoping for the support of Democrats, who, for this Republican primary, will tell election officials they are Republicans. This form of Cheney-induced political finagling was reported, late June, in the Casper (Wyo.) Star Tribune.

Sounds here as though Liz Cheney has stooped to encouraging election-rigging — cheating — as her way to hold on to elective office for the purpose of continuing her vendetta against Mr. Trump. Hmm. Will citizen Liz Cheney be served with a subpoena from a House committee investigating election-tampering next year?

