Mainstream Media: Abortion access is the only issue when a 10-year-old gets pregnant

The mainstream media has been filled with reports lately recounting the story of a ten-year-old girl who was “forced” to seek an abortion in another state, as her home state of Ohio outlawed abortions after six weeks shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The reports note that Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, then received a call from a fellow doctor in Ohio that had a 10-year-old patient in her office who was a little over six weeks pregnant. The Ohio doctor wondered if Bernard could help.

‘The stories on abominable outlets such as msn.com made sure to note that Indiana was also “poised” to soon “further restrict or ban abortion,” but that the 10-year-old girl in this case was going to be the beneficiary of Bernard’s “care.”

The stories solemnly stated that “The 10-year-old isn't alone” in seeking abortions across state lines.

For the love of God, if a 10-year-old child is pregnant, the most serious issue isn’t lack of abortion access! It is the stupefying societal decay that leads to the possibility of this occurring. And the subsequent mainstream media reports that fail to mention this, and, in fact, suggest that a ten-year-old girl’s lack of quick and local access/support to kill her baby is immoral! What kind of monster would impregnate a 10-year-old?

But the media wants you to know that the lack of easy-peasy access to abortion is the real—in fact the lone—problem here! Much as it wants—demands—that you believe guns are the real reason that tens of thousands of people are shot and/or murdered in the United States every year.

So, it insists there is nothing wrong with our culture, unless you’re a “MAGA” supporter, of course, but that goes without saying. So, yay, Hollywood! Yay, BLM! Hooray for drag queens and early sexual education for kids! Pride parades and public kink aren’t just for LGBTQers anymore! Kids—the younger the better—should observe or take part, too! And remember kiddies…boys can be girls and girls can be boys…or you can be both or neither! Or any of an infinite number of other genders or combinations thereof. What fun! Also, “families” can be composed of any number of living beings of any age, sex, species, gender identity, or sexual orientation/expression. We love who we love, right? Of course! You’d have to be a troglodyte Republican and a far-right Christian extremist to believe otherwise!

Abortion is “care.” Abortion is “love.” If you don’t believe that you are an “oppressor.”

Free love and free abortion. They are one and the same, right?

What a price we pay.

Photo credit: Lorie Schaull CC BY 2.0 license