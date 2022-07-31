Kamala Harris is a good successor to Margaret Sanger

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, wanted birth control to build a cleaner race. She believed that she should pick who should live and who should die.

Here are some of the views of Margaret Sanger:

Eugenics part of Sanger legacy Sanger began publishing the Birth Control Review in 1917 and served as its editor until 1938. The May 1919 Review proclaimed, "More children for the fit, less for the unfit." By unfit, Sanger meant the mentally retarded or physically handicapped; later her definition expanded. In November 1921 the review issued a clarion call: "Birth control, to create a race of thoroughbreds." Sanger suggested that parents should "apply for babies as immigrants have to apply for visas." By 1925, she was a true convert to eugenics, setting up birth control clinics in poor neighborhoods populated by "Latins" and "Slavs" (both groups heavily Catholic) and "Hebrews" - groups she had targeted as threats because of their increasing numbers. She spoke of those who were "irresponsible and reckless," among them those "whose religious scruples prevent their exercising control over their numbers." In the October 1926 Review, Sanger announced her idea for eugenic sterilization….

Democrats say they want to get rid of everything remotely associated with racism like statues or schools named after Lincoln, Jefferson, and Washington. Yet they demand massive funding for Planned Parenthood, which was founded by a racist in the 20th century.

Democrats demand quotas for everything in the name of ‘equity,’ yet they in effect cheer the killing of black and brown babies at a rate much higher than their percentage of the population. Isn't that racist? Do they want a whiter America?

Democrats demand no limits on abortion no matter how far along and how viable the baby is -- just like North Korea and China? isn't that infanticide?

Democrats won't even vote to provide health care to children born in a botched abortion. That is definitely infanticide. How can anyone with a conscience just let babies die without lifting a finger to save them? Why do Democrats pretend that they are the party of empathy?

If a woman (“birthing person” to Democrats) had a baby at home and just left it to die or be disposed of it in the garbage she would be charged with murder, yet Planned Parenthood opposes the Born Alive Act that protects babies that survive an abortion attempt.

Kamala Hararis speaks to disability activists at the White House

White House photo (cropped) via TAS