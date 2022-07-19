Jill Biden got what she wished for and found out karma is a b

Anyone who watched the unlikely Biden campaign unfold as it did knows that Jill Biden, not-a-medical doctor, is largely responsible for the disaster that is her husband's presidency. She, more than anyone else, knew that Joe was suffering from advancing dementia, yet she signed on to the far left's plan to exile Trump no matter what the cost.

Whatever made her and the cabal that rigged the election six ways to Sunday think they could pull it off proves they are all power mad idiots. They apparently thought they could put old Joe out there as a front and implement their treasured Marxist green policies, force the middle and working classes to submit, and preserve their elite status and survive.

That is probably not going to happen. The masses have awakened. They are not deceived by Biden's "Putin price hike," or the claim that we must endure inflation in order to transition to renewable energy. Planes are not going to be flying anytime soon on green energy. Biden, the duplicitous and hypocritical John Kerry, and the rest of the Global Reset crowd that uses climate change as a canard in their wholly disingenuous attempt to subdue the world's population into obeisance will fail.

One has to wonder how these ignorant elitists like John Kerry are faring as they see the farmers of Holland resist their tyrannical government's attempt to strip them of their livelihoods, perfected over hundreds of years. Were they at all enlightened by the Canadian truckers' protests? Have the noticed the rage of parents protesting the sexual grooming of their kids in schools? Do they care at all about how the catastrophic rise in gas prices is affecting families? Biden's inflation has erased every bit of help COVID checks may have briefly provided. That was money down the drain, much of it by fraud. Printed money is fake money that creates inflation. The Fed knows this, but it did it anyway. The men and women who set this in motion know they will not be affected by the financial ruin they cause, which proves their disdain for the people who actually make the country work: truckers, plumbers, electricians, farmers, etc. Only when they can't get their caviar and champagne delivered will they notice the damage they've done.

Back to Jill Biden. As everyone surely knows by now, she is a very stupid woman. How do you say the things she says, insult the people she insults, if you are remotely sentient? The person who puts the words she will speak on the teleprompter is very stupid, too, but that is no excuse. Mrs. Biden is on a par with Kamala Harris when it comes to brains. Joe is clearly damaged goods, but what is Jill's excuse?

But then we all should have known: any person who demands she be addressed as "Doctor" on the basis of a very bad doctoral dissertation (in education, a D.Ed) is both wildly insecure and narcissistic. She and Joe are a perfect match, if imperfectly stupid in every other way. They both have extraordinarily high opinions of themselves, thoroughly unsupported by any actual accomplishments. They have been terrible parents: Hunter is a drug-addicted pervert; Ashley's diary revealed more that we needed to know about Joe's tendency toward pedophilia. The Bidens are a tragically dysfunctional family, yet somehow they ended up in the White House.

This illegitimate and disastrous presidency will forever be known as the worst, most destructive in U.S. history. Perhaps one day, the people who made it happen, who tried and failed to destroy America, will be named. They will not succeed in their goals. Americans are waking up. Hispanics are waking up. Blacks are waking up. Parents are waking up. Young people are waking up. The abortion issue that the Democrats have always relied upon is losing young people, the ones who recognize actual science.

Jill Biden now complains that this and that crisis has derailed his presidency. Does she not realize that he is responsible for every one of those crises? Starting with his cancelation of the Keystone Pipeline and drilling leases on federal land sending energy prices and inflation soaring, stopping the building of the border wall, thus the invasion of America by migrants from all over the world, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, massive debt-funded spending aggravating inflation, his complete submission to China, fomenting the war in Ukraine to take Putin down (that's not working out), etc. Biden has created the energy emergency, the border debacle, the disintegration of our military via wokery, the defunding of police all over the country, and the obvious rise in crime that has been the result. Biden is a one-man wrecking ball of our still great nation, and Jill is his co-conspirator.

"Evil isn't the real threat to the world. Stupid is just as destructive as Evil, maybe more so, and it's a hell of a lot more common. What we really need is a crusade against Stupid. That might actually make a difference."

―Jim Butcher, Vignette

Photo credit: Jim Greenhill, CC BY 2.0 license.