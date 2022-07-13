It is no wonder Americans are so confused when the media intentionally lies so much while burying truthful stories

I agree with the AP that many people believe false stuff, but it is sad that the AP and other media outlets won't admit that they are the source of much of this misinformation as they push the leftist agenda.

Choose Your Reality: Trust Wanes, Conspiracy Theories Rise By Associated Press As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void.

Here are some of the lies the media intentionally spreads as they push the leftist agenda and seek to destroy anyone who gets in their way:

The border agents whipped illegal immigrants. The media, Justice Department and other Democrats knew this was a lie from day one but didn’t care.

Women are going to die because abortion is limited or prevented. This is a despicable lie meant to scare everyone. Not one state that restricts abortion prevents the termination of a pregnancy when the mother’s life is in danger.

What the Supreme Court did was unconstitutional. This is pure B.S. The court gave the lawmaking decision back to the legislative bodies where laws are supposed to be made. It is the court that ruled in 1973 that committed the unconstitutional act when they essentially made law with their Roe V Wade decision.

The “Hands up don't shoot”. This lie was meant to gin up racial hate and division against white cops. How many cops have been injured or killed because so many in the media and others spread this lie?

That January 6th was an armed insurrection. The FBI determined it wasn’t planned or organized and no arms were confiscated. The media and other Democrats show how dishonest they are when they refuse to show that Trump said, “March peacefully and patriotically.” That clearly shows that he did not want or encourage violence.

The goal of the hearings and reporting is not to get to the truth, it is purely political to destroy Trump.

That the 2020 election was pure as the driven snow. The media and other Democrats know that many states intentionally violated election laws and that Mark Zuckerberg’s money violated laws but don’t care.

The Antifa and BLM riots were mostly peaceful

That the U.S has always been a racist country, that all whites are racist and privileged, and all other races are oppressed.

That the vaccines will prevent the virus. The media sought to silence anyone who disagreed with the false narrative.

That the CDC based everything on science. There was no science that showed masks worked, that we needed six feet of social distancing, that Plexiglas prevented spread and that schools and other businesses should be closed but facts didn’t matter.

When Trump and others suggested the Wuhan lab was the source of the virus, the media buried the story on behalf of Dr. Fauci by calling it a disproven conspiracy. How many people may have died from this or future pandemics because investigations were delayed. How much evidence could have been destroyed.

The media spread the conspiracy theory, that Trump colluded with Russia, for years as they conspired with Democrats to destroy Trump despite zero evidence. There were endless investigations.

The media and other Democrats repeatedly lied that Trump never denounced white supremacists even though he did it many times. They repeated the lie to gin up racial hate and division as they always pretend they are for uniting the country.

That the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. They made this up to bury the story before the election as they campaigned for Biden.

That the science is settled that humans, fossil fuels, and CO2 cause warming. There is not one piece of scientific data from the last 150 years that supports this theory, only easily manipulated computer models that have always been wrong.

Premised entirely upon an unsubstantiated “existential climate change threat,” America is already paying huge penalties, as record gasoline and diesel prices are rippling through every corner of business and driving up food and commodity costs with devastating 8.6% four-decade- high inflation. Bear in mind again, that all such unnecessary grief was founded upon enormously speculative hypothetical climate models and hysterical worst-case doom projections which appear far off track from reality. Although Planet Earth continues to warm its way in fits-and-starts out of the Ice Age that ended about 12,000 years ago, it was just as warm 2,000 years ago and again 1,000 years ago — long before the Industrial Revolution introduced smokestacks and SUVs.

That Trump's tax rate cuts cost the country trillions. This lie is continually repeated despite the fact that government revenues have risen substantially with lower rates

That Obamacare would not take away choice and would reduce costs.

Obamacare was sold on a pack of lies

Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage," said Gruber. "Basically, call it the 'stupidity of the American voter' or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass." First, Gruber said, the bill's authors manipulated the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which issues gold-standard cost estimates of any legislative proposal: "This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure CBO did not score the mandate as taxes." Why? Because "if CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies."

That Trump was putting kids in cages at the border when the pictures were from Obama/Biden years. This lie was meant to gin up racial division and hate.

That the Obama and Biden justice Dept were apolitical. That no one is above the law.

We have continually been told how scandal free the Obama/Biden administration was. What a joke:

Obamacare lies.

Fast and Furious lies

IRS targeting

Hillary;s illegal server and kickbacks.

Kickbacks of billions of taxpayer dollars to Iran tyrants.

Dictatorially ordering the Justice Department to stop an investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran.

How many people have died from drug overdoses and terrorism because Obama was more interested in pleasing Iran tyrants than stopping criminals?

Slush funds at CFPB, Justice and EPA where they shook down corporations to give kickbacks to left wing supporters

And the biggest scandal of my lifetime that dwarfs Watergate:

The Obama/Biden Administration used government personnel and taxpayer money to destroy Trump based on the fictional dossier from a foreign national which was paid for by the DNC and Hillary. Sadly, the media, instead of holding the corrupt Obama administration to account, participated in spreading the disinformation. They are puppets.

Besides indoctrinating the public with intentional lies, the media buries truthful stories that would harm the politicians and policies they support.

The media knows how corrupt the Bidens and Clintons are but continue to bury the stories.

They know how disastrous the border is but don’t care.

They never cared about all the women the Clintons physicallyand mentally abused and sought to destroy.

The media even buried stories about Jeff Epstein to protect the powerful.

How many women and young girls have been physically and mentally abused for years because the media has been in the tank.

The media has certainly earned the mistrust of the American people.

