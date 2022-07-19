In the Ukraine conflict, Putin is defending no Christian values

The political right in America has gotten frustrated.

In the past, not only has the American Supreme Court made atrocious culture-changing rulings — until the recent turnaround with Dobbs — but the present administration has compounded the liberal trend.

Bad as that is, there is still no alternative to the West and its ways of freedom. Dislike of the various Court rulings and all the damage they have done is still no reason to apologize for anti-Western tyrants.

Take for example the sexual disintegration of the West. The saturation of LGBT social mores has been unsettling — like a dark cloud. It can be disheartening, but one must remember that almost always, homosexual "marriage" was not the will of the people.

Even as recently as 2008, when Barack Obama was asked about gay "marriage," he had to give a standard answer that marriage is between a man and a woman. Maybe Obama lied, but he knew, as recently as 2008, that homosexual "marriage" would not be accepted by the American people.

A look at the timeline of homosexual rights in the West shows — almost always — that homosexual "marriage" crept into the West by judicial fiat. The embrace of homosexuality may not signal Western degeneracy as much as it signals elitist rule.

A mere 14 years ago, in 2008, normally liberal California voted against gay "marriage" in Proposition 8. The will of Californians was overturned by the federal courts.

A judge struck down a homosexual "marriage" ban in Arkansas.

In 2015, the Supreme Court, in Obergefell v. Hodges, legalized same-sex "marriage" across the United States. This all came about by judicial decree, not by popular approval.

In Canada, the courts got the ball rolling, too:

A provincial court has ruled that the Ontario government is obliged to recognize the right of gays and lesbians to marry people of their own gender, a decision that was hailed by gay rights advocates as a major legal victory that would have national consequences. —New York Times (2002)

Halpern v. Canada (2003) was a game-changer.

The same was true in other countries.

[In 2009], a judge in Buenos Aires ruled that a ban on same-sex marriage was illegal, paving the way for such marriages in the capital of Argentina. —CNN (2010)

Around the world, one would be amazed how much of this came through the bureaucrats and the courts, not the will of the people. The same is true of the current transgender idiocy.

The reason I point this out is that many on the right have given up hope for the West. They see what is going on in the West and are rooting for Russia against Ukraine. They have falsely interpreted that war as a contest between Globohomo (global homogenization/global homosexuality) and a traditional Christian nation, which is Russia.

Wrong!

For such a Christian nation, Russia still has the highest abortion rates in the world and remains a tyranny.

But doesn't Putin claim to be a Christian?! Doesn't the Orthodox Church in Russia support him? Yes. But so did Hitler, and Hitler found a pliant Protestant bishop, Ludwig Muller, to run the Reichschurch.

Hitler, like Putin, promised to restore traditional German values, even as he erased them. Yet German propaganda during the times emphasized how degenerate the United States was.

In America, at that time, the extremist right produced Elizabeth Dilling. She hated the leftist policies of FDR, but then she became an apologist for Germans.

Dilling praised Germany for the opposition it posed to communism in the 1930s. She even seemed to absolve Hitler, later declaring in The Red Network that the "problem of the large number of revolutionary Russian Jews in Germany doubtless contributed toward making Fascist Germany anti-semitic [sic]." As an admirer of Father Charles Coughlin, Dilling believed that Christianity served not to spread religious tolerance, but was instead a "fighting faith," the only force that "could defeat communism," whose atheistic tenets Dilling found anathema. —History News Network

Dillings's views about post-war Shinto Japan were more delusional:

Elizabeth traveled to Japan, much like she had with Russia and other foreign countries. She felt that it was the only Christian nation in Asia. —East Tennessee State University

Be careful about painting the West as the bad guy in the Ukrainian struggle. We have horrible problems, but we are not as demented as Russia. Our problems are fixable.

And things are turning around. Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis recently pulled Disney's tax breaks when Disney started pushing a homosexual agenda.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has revoked Disney's special tax district privileges and their ability to self-govern in the area where Walt Disney World Resort is located. ... The bill passed through Florida congress this week, and DeSantis signed it into law on Friday. It's the latest step in an ongoing political battle over Disney's objection to the "Don't Say Gay" bill recently passed in Florida, and the move by DeSantis, who has railed against "woke corporations," is widely seen as retaliation to Disney over their comments about the law. —The Wrap

At least the cultural tide can swing. Now the cultural tide might be swinging back.

To see Putin's real side, consider that he will be working out an arrangement with Turkey (led by the new wannabe caliph Erdoğan) and the rabid mullahs of Iran, who want to destroy Israel. Putin is to make a rare trip abroad to meet Erdoğan and Raisi in Iran:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a rare foreign trip Tuesday for a summit in Iran with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. —Axios

Iran has just declared that it is capable of building a nuclear weapon...ostensibly to destroy Israel, which has been the Iranian mullahs' goal for some time.

In the past, Turkey has declared that Jerusalem should be part of a renewed caliphate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday implied that Jerusalem belongs to Turkey, referring to the Ottoman Empire's control over the city for much of the modern era. —Times of Israel (2020)

Putin is not defending Christianity, or he would not be working with Raisi or Erdoğan, let alone sending largely Central Asian and Caucasian Muslim troops to serve as his foot soldiers. Frankly, I take an Evangelical view of this and would suspect the Christianity of anyone working with the enemies of Israel. What is going on right now looks, to me, like a set-up for the prophesied war in Ezekiel 38.

Whether such a war happens or not, the invader of Ukraine is no hero.

What the mullahs of Iran, Turkey's Erdoğan, and Putin all represent is tyranny. Real tyranny. Whatever your disdain for globalism, or for the present administration, or the present degeneracy in society, rooting for avowed tyrants is just wrong.

You can counsel neutrality if you want, or limited assistance, but do not root for tyrants.

