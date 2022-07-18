Greg Abbott's 'publicity stunt' busing illegals from Texas to Washington, D.C. ... is working

With the border surge hitting historic highs, and Texas taking the brunt of Joe Biden's open borders, the Lone Star state's governor, Greg Abbott, announced a plan to bus illegal border crossers on a voluntary basis to Washington, D.C. He said it was to get Washington's attention. Washington's swamp denizens in the press and halls of power, calling it a publicity stunt.

What we are seeing now is that the much-derided "stunt" is working.

Take a gander at the weird outrage from Washington, D.C.'s sanctuary-city-supporting mayor, Muriel Bowser, on the effects of that Abbott policy, according to Fox News:

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday to discuss the persistent homelessness problem plaguing her city. Host Margaret Brennen brought up a Washington Post report that suggested homeless shelters are now being filled with illegal immigrants being bused in from Texas and Arizona. Bowser admitted that it’s a "significant issue" and called on the federal government to get more involved as she fears illegal immigrants are being "tricked" into traveling to her city. "Well, this is a very significant issue. We have for sure called on the federal government to work across state lines to prevent people from really being tricked into getting on buses. We think they’re largely asylum seekers who are going to final destinations that are not Washington, D.C. I worked with the White House to make sure that FEMA provided a grant to a local organization that is providing services to folks. I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America," Bowser said.

Seems the illegal migrants are filling the Washington shelters now and she "fears" they are being tricked? Notice she didn't offer any specifics about such trickery, which is a fancy way of saying there hasn't been any trickery. Illegal border crossers are being offered free bus rides from Texas to Washington and a lot of them are taking the governor up on it, heading for the free stuff there after paying $7,000 to cartel human smugglers for the crossing. Cartels make money, cities and states lose money, and migrants get to stay in America for free.

Bottom line here is that her city's shelters are being flooded with illegals, the cost is has got to be enormous, the shelters can't keep up, and now she's whining. Yet this is precisely what happened in Texas in its border towns, and now that Gov. Abbott is "sharing the wealth" with Washington, D.C., she's out complaining about migrants "being tricked" since she dare not complain at all about the actual problem of an open border that incentivizes illegal crossing.

Where was she when Joe Biden was (and still is) shipping illegal migrants all throughout the country, to places like Ohio, or Florida, or Maine, or Hawaii, using the real trickery of doing it in the dead of night to avoid complaints from the public? Seems that kind of busing is O.K. for others, just not Washington, D.C. That exposes her as a hypocrite right there.

Here's another instance of her hypocrisy -- this item from 2016 can still be found on her own mayoral website:

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Bowser issued the following statement reaffirming the District’s status as a sanctuary city: "The values, laws, and policies of Washington, DC did not change on Election Day. We celebrate our diversity and respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status. We are a sanctuary city because we know that our neighborhoods are safer and stronger when no one is afraid to call on our government for help, and when our police can focus on protecting and serving."

When no one is afraid to call on our government for help, Muriel? Step right up to the plate then.

But instead, she's busy complaining, and it's pretty obvious she doesn't like having to eat the cost.

What she's effectively saying in her complaint is that she wants Texas to pay all the costs of illegal migration, instead of her own city. And being part of the Democrat establishment, she's been all in for everything the Biden administration has done, from flying illegals to other people's cities, to denying the state of Texas federal relief funding to deal with the effects of the Biden-incentivized border surge.

It's all fine when it happens to someone else. But being a member of the swamp elites, she just doesn't want it in her backyard.

What's clear to the rest of us that Abbott's much derided "stunt" is working. These complaints from Bowser should filter through soon into the the Democrat elites' circles in the halls of power and at some point, there will be hell to pay.

Image: Lorie Shaull, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0