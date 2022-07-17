Georgetown law professor calls SCOTUS Justices ‘lawless actors’

Professor Heidi Li Feldman recently posted a 15-tweet thread that was as breathtaking in its ignorance as it was shoddily written.

Feldman stated:

Regardless of our areas of legal speciality [sic] any ethical study, teaching, or practice of law in the U.S. must now start from the problem of developing and implementing law when so many of [sic] legal institutions are in the grips of lawless actors.

She continued:

In more ordinary times, we can study and teach U.S. law against a background that presidents, governors, state and federal legislators, and judges on all courts have a basic commitment and aspiration to rule of law and to justice.

And added:

With the rise of the Trump-Republican Party, this traction — the ability to argue within a shared expectation of commitment to rule of law and justice — has completely evaporated. Last term’s Supreme Court decisions are just the most recent high-profile evidence for this.

Saying that the U.S. Supreme Court-- whose duty is to interpret the law to make certain it is in compliance with the Constitution-- is composed of “lawless actors” because you didn’t like a decision it made is ludicrous and childish.

But apparently not to other “professors.”

To wit: St. John’s University Law Professor John Barrett replied to Professor Feldman’s tweet by tweeting:

Lawyers are servants—butlers. But we get to choose whom and what we will serve. Rules of thumb: serve truth; assist people, not powers that hurt them; don’t do it for the money; don’t become Hitler’s butler.

So, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh are “Hitler’s Butlers” for helping strike down an unconstitutional law and returning power to the states? Doesn’t seem like something Hitler would do. And they certainly didn’t reach their decision “for the money.” Rather, they did it to foster the rule of law and promote justice. And to serve truth, assist people, and not the powers that hurt them. But none of that serves the interest of the nutty professors, so the SCOTUS must be slammed. Or packed. Or eliminated. You know, “to save our democracy.”

The day after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Harvard Law clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo took to Twitter to call for the public harassment of the six Justices who voted in the majority.

Caraballo wrote:

The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public.

They should “never know peace again?”

“It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public?” Breaking the law is our civic duty? That’s a non-sequitur. This from people who believe in hate speech and that words can be “violence?” Where are the judges’ “safe spaces” like the ones you provide on your schools’ campuses for your pseudo-scholarly snowflakes, professors?

But, sadly, these kinds of inane and hypocritical threats are made routinely by radical leftist academics like Feldman and Caraballo. And by dangerous Democratic clowns like Maxine Waters and Chuck Schumer. And Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez literally laughs about Supreme Court justices being harassed and accosted, but comes totally unglued when someone dares to heckle or mock her, even in a non-threatening way.

