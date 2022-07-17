For the last seven years, the Democrat-media juggernaut's only goal has been to destroy Trump

The press and other Democrats have been out to get President Trump dating from his first presidential campaign in 2016. It began as they spread lies about Trump and Russian collusion. There were endless investigations, including by the Mueller special counsel's office. It was loaded with Hillary Clinton supporters and they still couldn't find evidence that Trump did anything wrong, but that doesn't matter. There was evidence of massive corruption in the Obama Justice Department and lying to the FISA court in order to illegally spy on and destroy Trump associates, but criminal activity by government bureaucrats didn't matter to them because they weren't the target. Trump was. The criminals in the Obama administration were above the law. After the 2020 election, where many states violated their election laws, and where Mark Zuckerburg illegally spent millions to tamper in the election, we were told that the candidate the media supported, who was mostly hidden in the basement, got a record number of votes and the election was completely clean. The truth never matters because the target is Trump. Somehow, after four years of false reporting and calling Trump an illegitimate president, somehow people didn't trust the results. Now we have a new hearing loaded with people that hate Trump as much as most of the media does, called the January 6 commission. The FBI already concluded that what went on at the capital, where a crowd got out of control, wasn't an incursion into the halls of government, nor was it coordinated, but the truth doesn't matter, the target is Trump. It doesn't matter that Trump said march peacefully and patriotically. Now there is a huge new story: Jan. 6 witness Trump allegedly tried to call was White House support staff, sources say

The person whom former President Donald Trump was accused of having contacted following the Jan. 6 hearing when former administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified was a member of the White House support staff, sources told ABC News.

Trump supposedly called a potential witness but didn't talk to him or her. That news has received massive coverage by the media because not talking to someone is a huge crime?

That is as important a story as some people may have requested a pardon that Trump didn't grant.

Another huge story is that the Secret Service supposedly deleted requested texts.

Secret Service Denies Deleting Text Messages, Blames Phone Reset "The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false," Guglielmi's statement said. "In fact, the Secret Service has been fully cooperating with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) in every respect—whether it be interviews, documents, emails, or texts."

The media and the January 6 committee are very interested in this story, but they seem uninterested in Secret Service agents saying that another January 6 witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, didn't tell the truth in her claims that President Trump grabbed a steering wheel from a Secret Service driver because that would help Trump.

The media and other Democrats never had any interest in Hillary violating security laws, deleting messages, or destroying documents because they were campaigning for her. The truth and laws never mattered. The target was Trump.

What gets much less coverage is when the Secret Service denied the accusations because that didn't fit the agenda.

Meanwhile, the media buried the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election with the false claim that it was Russian disinformation, and now continues to bury the story with new leaks and revelations. Corrupt presidents, the truth, and the law don't matter because the target continues to be Trump.

All the criminal activity and deaths at the border also don't matter.

Joe Biden's disastrous policies are intentionally destroying the country but that doesn't matter to the complicit media.

If the media and other Democrats are eventually successful in destroying Trump, they will set their target on Ron De Santis, Sen, Tom Cotton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or whoever else is the Republican candidate. After all, they have targeted Republicans for decades, whether it was Reagan, Bush, McCain, Romney, or Trump. The only thing that mattered was infecting the U.S. with leftist politicians and policies. Power is all that mattered.

People should recognize that the New York Times hasn't supported a Republican for president since Dwight Eisenhower and the Washington Post has never endorsed a Republican for president.

It is no wonder the media and other Democrats are the party of personal destruction because their policies are so destructive and unpopular. They need to mislead the public.

I wonder why people don't trust the media!

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0