Dutch farmers are fed up with totalitarianism rebranded as ‘Climate Change’

The ‘Climate Change’ agenda is a global, existential threat to prosperity and freedom from tyranny – nowhere else is that more apparent right now than in the small European country of the Netherlands. Under the tutelage of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte became a “golden pin-up boy” for the Agenda 2030 cause. Rowan Dean, a reporter for Australian outlet Sky News said:

Currently the Dutch government is embarked upon insane efforts to slash greenhouse gases [sic] and reduce the amount of nitrogen ammonia in the soil by 30 to 70 percent by 2030…. The Netherlands House of Representatives has released a state which said: ‘The honest message is that not all farmers will continue in business. Those who do will have to farm differently.’

In practice, the government’s plans could mandate farmers to use less fertilizer, and quell their livestock herds. In response, farmers are resisting en masse – blocking supermarkets, distribution centers, and key infrastructure.

Tucker Carlson said:

This new order in the Netherlands would have the effect of destroying agriculture in the Netherlands. So farmers weren’t for it, and to their great credit there’s still enough testosterone among Dutch farmers to protest it.

But it doesn’t end with the farmers, and now fishermen have joined the fray. According to political writer Brendan O’Neill:

As of next year, fishing permits will be given out on the basis of eco-friendliness of the trawler the fisherman is using…. They have blocked harbours [sic] in solidarity with the farmers.

Global issues regarding the supply chain and food shortages have only worsened with the political turmoil and dissent, and supermarket shelves across the Netherlands are completely bare.

Netherlands 🇳🇱



Supermarkets are running out of food as the farmers protest begins to bite.



Truckers and farmers are the pipeline of our food supply. Their power is the fear of corrupt governments everywhere. pic.twitter.com/B4w0aUzQSj — James Melville (@JamesMelville) July 7, 2022

As O’Neill noted, it’s not just the Dutch rising up against the beast of Green fanaticism and the “Cult of Net Zero” – but the French and Sri Lankans too. ‘Progressive’ environmentalism has gone over like a lead balloon with ordinary, working-class people – as it turns out, they’re more concerned with economic stability, food security, and an optimal standard of living than supporting totalitarianism and the narcissism of the global elites.

It seems as though the globalists have overplayed their hand. They’ve failed to adhere to conventional wisdom – boiling the frog and slowly eroding rights – and the historical lessons of Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution – starving people have nothing else to lose.