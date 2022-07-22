Democrats double down on selling American oil to China

In a July 20 vote, House Democrats voted down a GOP-led amendment that would have barred the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Energy from selling oil kept in the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. That's right — to hell with future emergencies and current record-high gasoline prices here in America; let's sell our oil to our biggest geopolitical adversary.

That should tell you all you need to know about Democrats' priorities. They want to Make America Prostrate Again. Each and every one of the 219 House Democrats who voted to block the amendment should be thrown in jail for treason — preferably exchanged for the January 6 protesters who are still being imprisoned for no valid reason.

Democrats are determined to quickly "transition" the U.S. from fossil fuels to solar and wind-powered energy, etc., no matter the cost to Americans. They are equally determined to "transition" the U.S. from its founding principles and values of limited government of, by, and for the people; equal justice under the rule of law; and the recognition of inalienable individual rights granted by the Creator...to a deflated Marxist state ruled by a handful of elites and riven by intersectionality. No matter the cost to Americans.

It's a good thing today's "Democrats" weren't in power during World War II. They might have voted to sell oil and military hardware to Japan and Germany. Were those of their ilk in the Continental Congress during the War for Independence, they probably would have blocked any motion to provide coats and boots to Washington's soldiers at Valley Forge.

There is no sane reason for Democrats' refusal to utilize our own fossil fuels here at home...while they simultaneously approve the sale of it to rival nations who do not have nearly as strict pollution control standards. More mind-boggling still, in spite of all this, the Biden administration goes hat in hand to the likes of Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela to beg them to sell us their oil. So, to recap: We won't use our oil, but we will sell it to adversaries, and we will purchase oil from other countries for use back home.

To say this is insane doesn't do it justice. It can only be viewed as an attack on our domestic fuel producers...and America herself.

