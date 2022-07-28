Democrats brazenly, unironically call themselves 'the party of freedom'

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), angered by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, recently laid out his vision for a sweeping Democratic campaign pitch, tweeting: "We are the party of freedom. Freedom to make your own health-care choices. Freedom from your fear of gun violence. Freedom to have your vote counted. Our message is our values. Freedom for all." (Please suppress your laughter until later in this post.)

The Chinese honey-trap dupe and profligate gasbag forgot to mention the Democrats' favorite freedom, the freedom for them to lie, as granted by their Protector, the mainstream media, AKA "The enemy of the people."

Not to be outdone, the Democratic governor of Swalwell's home state, Gavin Newsom, recently aired an ad aimed at Florida's popular Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, that warned Floridians: "Freedom, it's under attack in your state." (Again, please hold your guffawing until later in this article.)

Neither the California Beholden Boy nor the slick, French Laundry–loving hypocrite are the brightest bulbs in the pack, or they would've realized how ridiculous their claims are. Freedom from your fear of gun violence? Yes, we are all aware of the safe urban paradises such as Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Compton, California. Other cities such as Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Baltimore, New York, Milwaukee, Gary, Chicago — and our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. — have been run entirely by Democrats for decades...and are among the most dangerous and violent in the nation.

Democrats do believe in the freedom to count all votes (and then some)...if they were cast for Democratic candidates. The others? Well, they believe in the freedom to suppress abort them.

Today's Democrats saying they are "the party of freedom" because they are pro-abortion would be like if Nazis had said, "See, we are the party of freedom because we believe people should have the freedom to choose to kill Jews. We're pro-choice!"

Yes, Democrats believe in the freedom to kill babies, burn and loot cities, take illicit drugs, change genders, pack the court, end the filibuster — and force other people to act and believe as they do. The particularly intelligent and nuanced reader will discern that that is quite different from the freedom of speech, assembly, religion, etc., that the Founders granted us.

If Democrats were honest, they would say: "We're not big on life. Or liberty. But we do think you have the right to pursue happiness...through spontaneous sex, psychedelic drug use, and the destruction of property — all without accountability or consequence! Vote for us!"

Image: Mark Hillary via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.