Democrats are the party of fear because that is all they have

The media and other Democrats are saying that if the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] can't destroy the fossil fuel industry, then the Earth doesn't have many years left and we will all die soon.

For decades, we have been told that climate change or global warming is an existential threat to our survival and is caused by humans, fossil fuels and CO2. What we don’t see are scientific facts to support these dire talking points. We see easily manipulated computer models that have consistently been 100% wrong.

Here are some facts that are easy to find, but that the media chooses not to report:

The highest number of deaths where heat was a contributing cause, not the actual cause, from 2017 to 2021 was 1,577. The U.S. has 330 million people and around three million die each year. 1,577 is a miniscule number, less than one tenth of a percent of total deaths. That small number certainly can’t be attributed to fossil fuels or anything else.

Here are some shocking findings: Most people that die of heat live in hot states, and the average age of people dying due, or related to heat is 85 or older, which is more than five years longer than the average American life. Did we need experts to tell us this?

I bet those old people had other factors like heart or lung disease. They certainly didn’t die because they drove a gas-powered car, lived in a house powered by coal or natural gas, or used a gas-powered lawn mower or grill throughout their lives. They died because they were old.

How many people died of heat or cold before air conditioning and furnaces?

We have consistently been told that cooler states have been warming fast. Michigan and Colorado have warmed so fast that each state had 11 deaths in four years where heat was a contributing factor.

Why would we ever stop pipelines, drilling, and seek to destroy an industry that directly or indirectly employs tens of millions when so few die from heat? Especially when that industry has greatly improved our quality and length of life.

· Heat was a contributing factor in 1,577 U.S. deaths in 2021, according to provisional data. That’s a 56% jump from 1,012 in 2018. · Heat-related deaths are most common in Nevada and Arizona. Between 2018 and 2021, 571 people in Nevada and 1,298 people in Arizona died where heat was among the causes of death. That’s 4.54 and 4.46 deaths per 100,000 residents, respectively, over that period — far higher than the U.S. average over the same period of 0.35 per 100,000 residents. · o Among states with qualified heat-related deaths in this period, they’re least common in Michigan and Colorado. In the same period, 11 people each died in these states, which equates to 0.03 and 0.05 deaths per 100,000 residents, respectively. o Older Americans face higher heat-related death rates than younger Americans. The age group most vulnerable are Americans 85 and older, where heat is a cause in 0.98 annual deaths per 100,000 residents. For Americans 5 to 14, the group with the lowest rate, that figure is 0.01 per 100,000 (27 deaths over the four years).

How did an oil-producing state like Texas have record cold in 2021 if all the things we are told cause warming actually do?

Here is an intentionally misleading headline. It makes people believe a massive number of people are dying from heat when almost four times as many die from cold.

Here is more:

While cold weather is linked to more deaths, two new studies find that extreme heat can be more harmful in areas where it’s already hot The authors estimate that 1.7 million deaths globally in 2019 were linked to extreme heat or cold. Of those, 356,000 deaths were due to heat and 1.3 million were due to cold. In most regions, cold temperatures have a greater effect on health, said study co-author Katrin Burkart from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

If the media, scientists, educators, bureaucrats, and politicians truly cared about deaths and health, wouldn't it be better if the Earth warmed a little?

The public, especially the children, are continually told that thousands of species are dying each year because human activities, fossil fuels, CO2, and other things cause climate change.

What we never see is a list of species that are going extinct is because the numbers are made up, essentially pulled from a hat.

The facts are easy to find. Less than 1,000 identified species have gone extinct in the past 500 years, less than two per year. Those certainly cannot be attributed to oil use or anything else.

The reason the media and others don’t report the truth is that the public wouldn’t be scared enough to destroy the fossil fuel industry and support the disastrous, inefficient green agenda.

The media and other Democrats use fear to scare people because their extremists’ policies are so destructive and unpopular.

I think they should run ads telling the public that they must pay high prices for fuel and everything else to support the “Liberal World Order” That should get lots of votes.

Biden adviser: ‘Liberal world order’ demands enduring high gas prices During an appearance on CNN Thursday, National Economic Council director Brian Deese was asked by anchor Victor Blackwell: “What do you say to those families who say, ‘Listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years. This is just not sustainable’?” “What you heard from the president today was a clear articulation of the stakes,” Deese answered. “This is about the future of the liberal world order and we have to stand firm.

But those of us who want energy independence, secure borders, want to make America great again and believe in America first are the ones called extremists by the sycophant media who continue to hide the truth from the public.

