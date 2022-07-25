Dark Money group targets lawyers who dared support Trump

Professionals who need a graduate degree to ply their trade—doctors and lawyers, mostly—are incredibly protective of their ability to work in their chosen professions. They’ve invested years and tens (or even hundreds) of thousands of dollars in attaining their credentials, passed licensing exams, gotten checked out by the police, and worked years in their field to attain the upper-middle-class success to which they aspire. That’s why the latest leftist tactic is one of the most vicious: trying to disbar attorneys who worked on Trump’s election lawsuits.

Victoria Marshall, at The Federalist, has the story, which first appeared in March but that conservative outlets missed then:

A leftist nonprofit called the 65 Project will spend millions this year trying to expose and disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on former President Donald Trump’s election lawsuits. The group — which takes its name from the number of lawsuits filed that challenged the 2020 election results — is a dark money-fueled nonprofit tied to Democrat Party bigwigs. The 65 Project plans to file ethics complaints against 111 attorneys across 26 states while also airing ads against them in key battlegrounds such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The goal is to prevent conservative attorneys from challenging election results in the future, including the upcoming 2022 midterms. For example, the group is pushing the American Bar Association to codify rules prohibiting certain election challenges and adopting language that “fraudulent and malicious lawsuits to overturn legitimate election results violate the ethical duties lawyers must abide by.”

David Brock, naturally, is one of the people behind the project and he’s not shy about the goals: “You're threatening their livelihood. And, you know, they've got reputations in their local communities.”

In the leftist version of American history, one of their finest moments was standing up to McCarthyism in the 1950s: That is, the smearing of anyone affiliated with communism, making it impossible for them to work. In 2022, I can assure you that they are unimpressed with the irony of their doing the same to their political enemies today.

Incidentally, the fealty of middle-class employees to their lifestyles strongly affects politics. For those wondering why there have been no whistleblowers inside the FBI, DOJ, and other alphabet agencies that committed crimes and other lesser acts of malfeasance against Donald Trump, just remember that every one of those employees has a mortgage and a pension, and many of them have bills to pay so that their children can be indoctrinated in leftism at America’s colleges and universities. They can’t afford to tell the truth.

In a pre-modern era, the middle class was renowned for its morality. Famously, in the 19th century, both the very rich and the very poor were unconstrained by morality (usually thought of in terms of sexual morality). Now, thanks to those pensions, mortgages, and smartphone bills, certain types of morality are no longer a luxury the middle class can afford.