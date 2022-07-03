Clarence Thomas a 'black white supremacist'?

In the aftermath of the Dobbs ruling, Rex Chapman, a former NBA player and former employee of the remarkably short-lived CNN+ streaming service, effectively suggested that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a “black white supremacist.” Chapman, who is white, unilaterally added Justice Thomas to the rapidly growing list of Black white supremacists, as determined by virtue-signaling progressives who believe that black people must believe—and behave—in certain ways…or they are not “authentically” black. Because, to these mostly white wokesters, black people are not to be considered autonomous individuals possessing critical thinking skills or free will.

For some reason, Chapman recently tweeted, “Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room.” He added, “Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?”

And then: “Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never.”

Ah, I see, Bill Clinton is Blacker than Clarence Thomas! Because, you know, those black folk love their basketball! I bet Clinton has eaten more fried chicken than Thomas has, too.

Chapman’s remarks were both offensive and inane. They would be like inferring Jimmy Carter wasn’t a white southerner (or “cracker”) because he didn’t frequent NASCAR races or drink moonshine.

Chapman took his shots at the distinguished jurist, but they were all airballs. To any sane person, he figuratively “fouled out.”

(And he played for a team called the “Bullets?” How unwoke is that?!)

Image: Cknight70, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0