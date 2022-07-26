China may be intercepting American nuclear communications

One of the most important things that Donald Trump tried to do was block Huawei, the Chinese Communist Party’s massive technology company, from gaining a foothold in America. Even Biden signed on to this policy. Now, though, the FBI has announced that, from its perch in America, Huawei can intercept and disrupt America’s nuclear and other military communications.

Back in May 2019, Trump issued Executive Order 13873, requiring his Department of Commerce to add Huawei to the Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List. By doing so, Trump blocked Huawei from setting up 5G systems in the United States. Even as he left office in January 2021, Trump was still trying to limit Huawei’s ability to gain a foothold in America. Additionally, throughout his presidency, he warned America’s NATO allies to keep Huawei out of their networks lest they compromise their and America’s security.

In November 2021, Biden reiterated that Huawei wasn’t allowed in America’s telecommunications arena. However just a few months earlier, in August 2021, he allowed his Commerce Department to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in special licenses giving Huawei the ability to purchase chips for smart car components.

Image: Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, by Brücke-Osteuropa. Publishable both under the Copyright Law of the PRC and the copyright holder’s having released it to the public domain.

The Biden administration may be regretting giving Huawei even the smallest foothold in America because the FBI has announced that Huawei is here and can interfere with our military’s communications:

An FBI investigation has found that China-made telecom equipment can intercept U.S. nuclear communications. The cell towers containing equipment by Chinese telecom giant Huawei is capable of intercepting and blocking high-level U.S. military communications, the investigative agency concluded. “Among the most alarming things the FBI uncovered pertains to Chinese-made Huawei equipment atop cell towers near US military bases in the rural Midwest,” CNN reported Saturday. “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, the FBI determined the equipment was capable of capturing and disrupting highly restricted Defense Department communications, including those used by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons,” the broadcaster added. The equipment concealed in strategically-placed cell towers can intercept critical data and relay in to China. “U.S. cell towers fitted with [Huawei] gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China,” Reuters reported Thursday.

As you contemplate Huawei’s ability to listen to and interfere with our military, I strongly suggest that, if you haven’t already, you read Janet Levy’s article, “A Chinese Intelligence Operation in America’s Great Plains?” The Biden administration isn’t stopping China from buying land immediately next to the Grand Forks Air Base and the Cavalier Space Force Station. If that doesn’t make you nervous, you also need to go back and read the bit about the Trojan horse in Virgil’s Aeneid.