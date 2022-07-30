Canadian lender ordered blacklist of customers who supported the freedom convoy

As if the freezing of the Freedom Convoy trucker’s bank accounts wasn’t a heinous enough breach of their freedoms, Canada’s largest government-run agricultural lender, Farm Credit Canada, ordered a blacklist of customers who supported the convoy. Incredibly, according to Blacklock’s Reporter, internal documents show that Farm Credit Canada, a crown corporation based in Regina, Saskatchewan, told its employees to secretly make records of customers who supported the Freedom Convoy. Customers didn’t know they were being surveilled.

In revealed emails, Sophie Perreault, FCC’s chief operating officer, told staff: “If you become aware of a customer’s involvement report it immediately.” She decreed that, if the staff should “become aware of potential customer involvement in blockades, occupations and other support of activity related to the ‘Freedom Convoy,’” they must “submit a tip to the customer diligence centre.”

Customer Diligence Centre? Sounds a bit Orwellian.

The email also noted that the customer’s “name, stated involvement, date and any other pertinent details” should be included in the report, and added, “Please do not complete any investigative work yourself or communicate any information about FCC’s approach to customers who voluntarily disclose their involvement.”

The emails reveal that FCC staff did indeed keep a list of its freedom-loving clients’ names—even after the Dominion’s Emergencies Act (EA) was revoked on February 23 after protesters had been cleared out of Ottawa.

Nothing to worry about here! Go on about your business, eh? The bacon is on the Coleman. Nice toque, by the way!

This, sadly, appears to be the future. Henceforth, it will not be surprising to learn that Bank of America is secretly making records of customers who donated to the Republican National Committee or that U.S. Bank is compiling a blacklist of customers who have purchased My Pillow products. Perhaps The Royal Bank of Canada will close the accounts of those who question the Transgender Movement, or the Toronto-Dominion Bank will turn in the names of any borrowers overheard making a disparaging remark about Justin Trudeau.

All of this proves the need for another Freedom Convoy, a much bigger one that refuses to be stopped, with Canadian and American truckers joining together to protest the rising tyranny in both of their formerly free nations.

As C.W. McCall might say, “Let them truckers roll, 10-4.”