Can Los Angeles get rid of its criminal-coddling leftist district attorney?

San Francisco set an example and recalled its district attorney, who had failed miserably in the job. Now it appears that Los Angeles County might follow suit and recall district attorney George Gascon.

The latest reason for wanting to give Gascon the boot is that a man who shot and killed two police officers could receive a funeral at taxpayers' expense thanks to a policy Gascon implemented.

Justin Flores shot and killed two El Monte Police Department officers, Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana, on June 14. The officers had responded to a 911 call about a possible stabbing at a motel. Flores shot and killed them, and police then shot and killed Flores in a gunfight.

According to a 2020 policy from Gascon, "BVS [Bureau of Victim Services] will also contact the families of individuals killed by police and provide support services including funeral, burial and mental health services immediately following the death regardless of the state of the investigation or charging decision."

This means taxpayers could wind up paying for a cop-killer's funeral expenses. However, although the policy seems clear, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Flores "does not qualify for burial assistance from our office." The spokesperson would not say why Flores did not qualify.

Despite the denial, some people still doubt. They also have little faith in Gascon.

Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The Daily Caller, "George Gascon's self-proclaimed 'science-driven' reforms have eviscerated the entire architecture of our justice system and mock the oath of office he took. His reforms victimize our victims even more after the tragedies they suffered. Not even peace officers, as the murder of the El Monte Police Department officers has shown, are safe from his science experiments."

Gascon is also part of the reason Flores was on the street to kill the officers in the first place. He was on probation for illegal possession of firearms in 2020. Flores had been sentenced to serve a minimum of three years in prison but received a plea deal in line with Gascon's policies and was only in prison for 20 days.

"[Gascon] gave a dangerous person with a long criminal record, who had been to prison twice, probation. And he called this 'criminal justice reform.' This was not reform or progress. And now, two honorable and courageous police officers are dead," Los Angeles County senior prosecutor Jonathan Hatami told the New York Post.

"Gascon is just letting all these criminals out and they just keep doing one crime after the other," Santana's mother, Olga Garcia, told Fox News. "That guy should have been in jail. If he wouldn't have been out my son and the other officer would still be here."

Polices like these led a group called Recall George Gascon to gather signatures to get the recall on the ballot. Each misstep Gascon has made has only added signatures to the petition. The group needed 567,857 signatures. It surpassed that target and continues to gather names before the July 6 deadline.

This just another example of people tired of far-left policies that protect criminals and endanger citizens. If San Francisco can oust its D.A., Chesa Boudin, so can Los Angeles. Then maybe criminals will be prosecuted in California and not pampered.

