Biden’s Ron Burgundy moment wasn’t the worst thing about his abortion speech

President Biden caught lots of flak following his brain-dead Ron Burgundy moment when he appeared to read an instruction—“Repeat the line”—off his TelePrompter during a speech insisting that abortion is the one true right in America. (His flunkies claim what he did was mumble “Let me repeat the line,” but that’s just not true.) But here’s the terrible takeaway: That stupid moment was the least of the problems with a speech rife with insurrection-y unconstitutionality and dishonesty.

Still, because it’s funny, here’s the Ron Burgundy moment:

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says "repeat the line" when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

And now, the real meat, detailing the worst problems with Biden’s statement:

1. Biden does something no president has ever done before (maybe because he’s no president), which is to challenge a Supreme Court decision head-on by explicitly saying the decision is unconstitutional. By doing so, he impermissibly leaves his constitutional lane. The Supreme Court, not the Executive, decides what is and is not constitutional. Then, he stupidly says that the Supreme Court got it wrong when it said denied that abortion was a widely accepted right in the 19th century.

Apparently, originalism went right over Biden’s head. Thus, he doesn’t grasp what it means that the Dobbs Court ditched the made-up notion of “substantive due process.” That oxymoronically titled analysis method means that the Court can fold whatever concepts it wants into a final decision because somewhere in the world some people have whatever rights the leftists want now.

Justice Alito’s originalism is simple: There are two historic points in time for determining if an unnamed constitutional right exists: The time of the Constitution’s ratification and the ratification of the Bill of Rights (1787 and 1791) and the ratification of the 14th Amendment. The earlier dates mean turning to English statutory and common law, which is the law the colonists considered to be their natural heritage. Abortion was not a right then. Then one looks to 1868 and, lo and behold, there was no overarching common law right to abortion then either, even if there were pockets of America that accommodated abortion.

Biden’s repeated attacks on the integrity of the Court’s majority and his repetitive claim that the decision was unconstitutional is a form of insurrection because he challenges the very foundation of our tripartite constitutional government. In the same vein, Biden joins with the dissent’s explicit nullification of the Constitution by saying it’s invalid because women lacked suffrage when it was ratified.

2. Biden announced that “the fastest way to restore Woe [sic]—Roe is to pass a national law codifying Roe....” Wrong! The whole point of the Dobbs decision is that abortion is not a federal question; it resides solely with the states. The only way Congress can federalize it is if it finds a different constitutional power. My guess is that Congress will look to the Commerce Clause; hence, all the references to abortion’s economic consequences.

3. Biden rants about the alleged ten-year-old rape victim in Ohio who had to cross state lines to get an abortion. Megan Fox, however, has put together a detailed Twitter thread explaining how unlikely it is that this story is true. It turns out to have originated with an abortion practitioner who has a knack for attracting media attention. There is no corroboration and, significantly, if it were true, the practitioner would have had to report the rape to the police...but there’s no evidence that happened. This is a political myth.

4. The federal remedies Biden demands are meaningless:

It’s already illegal to intimidate abortion clinics.

It’s unconstitutional to restrict travel between states.

There’s currently no challenge to the abortion pill.

A miscarriage is not an abortion and an ectopic pregnancy is a life-threatening condition that cannot result in a viable pregnancy. Under no reading of even the most restrictive laws would women in those situations ever be denied medical care. Not ever.

Contraception is still legal under Griswold v. Connecticut. Even if originalism later reverses Griswold, the likelihood of any state making contraception illegal is very slim indeed. Most conservatives approve of contraception because it prevents pregnancy and, therefore, abortions.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 already completely protects people’s private medical information.

Biden is an insurrectionist, using his bully pulpit to attack the very heart of our American system—the validity of the Constitution itself and the Supreme Court’s role under that Constitution. He’s also a dullard who, despite his legal training, is incapable of understanding a legal decision that very clearly establishes principles that remove the Supreme Court from the unconstitutional legislative role it has arrogated to itself over the past 90 years. And he’s an out-and-out liar, which we’ve always known.

So, compared to all that, Biden’s Ron Burgundy moment with the TelePrompter is the least of our worries about the man in the Oval Office.

Image: Biden’s Ron Burgundy moment. Twitter screen grab.