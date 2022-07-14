Biden's mind-blowing Holocaust blunders recall a history of dumb remarks about Israel

President Biden just landed at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport. I don't know what jetlag does to anti-vampires like Brandon, who have to go to bed before the sun goes down, but his opening speech on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion Airport was richly seeded with choice gold nuggets of Bidenism humor.

At the outset, Biden mentioned having met with Golda Meir, which reminded me of a whopper of the falsehood he once said of her and himself. But first, a quick summary of the best of the Bidenisms from the airport speech.

Biden said, "We're going to celebrate the ending of people-to-people connection, and the enduring connection, that binds our nations together." He referred to the hollow ground of the Holocaust memorial known as Yad Vashem — which he pronounced "Yad Shevem" — and said he was going to return there "to honor, 6 million, Jewish lives, were stolen in the genocide, and continue, which we must do every, every day." This seems to say that not only does the Holocaust continue to this day, but it is our job to honor the continued killing.

But it's Golda Meir and Biden together that I want to bring up again at this time.

Back last December, there was a Chanukah menorah-lighting ceremony at the White House, and Biden went up to the podium to share his reminisces of the times he has met with Golda Meir. Here is what he said:

I have known every — every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir. (Applause.) And during the Six-Day War, I had an opportunity to — she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she (sic) and the Egyptians about the Suez, and so on and so forth.

The story is impossible on its face because, in fact, Levi Eshkol was the prime minister of Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, not Golda Meir. In 1967, Biden was an unknown, anonymous law student at Syracuse Law School, struggling to stay in the school because he was this close to being expelled for plagiarism and being near the bottom of his graduating class. There is zero chance he was anybody's roving ambassador in 1967.

But could Biden have been telling an otherwise true story and just got his wars mixed up, and he really visited Golda Meir six years later during the Yom Kippur War of October 1973?

By the autumn of 1973, Biden was a senator in his first year. Maybe he flew into Israel at that time? Personally, I highly doubt it. Air traffic in and out of Israel had been cut off because of the war. Oops! Furthermore, Meir at that point was managing her nation's fight for survival and had no time to meet a junior American senator.

And recall who the American president was at that time — the Republican Richard Nixon.

It is inconceivable and impossible that Golda Meir would even think of enlisting the support of the Democrat Biden to be her liaison to Egypt, not when she had the Republican American president in her corner and the extraordinarily able diplomat Henry Kissinger. Why on Earth would Kissinger and Nixon countenance the involvement of a rookie Democrat senator with no diplomatic experience, and why would Golda Meir insult her benefactor Nixon by engaging such a man?

The story is preposterous. This lie is nothing less than obscene. (It does seem that BiteMe visited Israel and spoke with P.M. Meir forty days before the Yom Kippur War — and nobody there was the least bit impressed with him, either.)

Well, trotting out this hoary fiction before an audience of fat house cat domestic American Jews at a Chanukah ceremony is one thing, but fortunately for everybody, even Biden had enough sense not to tell this whopper on Israel's hallowed (not "hollow") home ground.

