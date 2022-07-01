Biden calls for ‘exception’ to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade as federal law

The pro-abortion base of the Democrats is mad, an dJoe Biden is trying to palliate them with an absurd suggestion that has no chance of happening, and that, if it somehow did come to pass, would turn into a disaster for the Democrats. Just as Harry Reid’s ‘nuclear option” of dropping the filibuster for federal judges on the district and circuit court levels led to the confirmation of Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court.

Speaking in Madrid, Biden criticized the Court’s decision in Dobbs and said that he wants to make Roe into a federal law, even if it required making an “exception” to the filibuster:

“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that,” Mr. Biden said at a press conference in Madrid, Spain, at the conclusion of a three-day summit with the heads of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we require an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision.”

Losing the filibuster is like losing virginity. Once it’s gone, it is gone. My initial gut reaction was, “Go ahead, make my day.” With the odds favoring GOP victories in 2022 and 2024, The GOP Congress and GOP president could engage in far-reaching reforms that the Dems would want to filibuster but couldn’t. National voter ID requirements, Civil Service reform to enable incompetent or politicized bureaucrats to be fired, national concealed carry permission, restructuring or even abolishing cabinet departments and/or relocating them out of Washington, DC, and many other reforms could become possible once the filibuster “exception” is made and then permanently gone.

But it will never happen because Senators Manchin and Sinema want to keep the filibuster and because probably several more Democrats in the Senate can look beyond 2023.

