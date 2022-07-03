Biden blames gas stations for high prices at the pump and even the Chicoms are laughing
Old Joe is still trying to figure out where inflation comes from. It's gotten so bad even the Chicoms are laughing at him.
This time the intellectually blindfolded president has pinned the donkey tail on gas station owners.
According to Fox Business:
President Biden is telling companies that are "running gas stations" to "bring down" their prices because "this is a time of war and global peril."
"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."
Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before.— Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022
Even the Chicoms are calling a hypocrite, and urging him to come on over to the communist dark side. After all, there's no daylight between Biden's demonization of often-struggling gas station owners as greedy gougers, and communist spewings about exploitation.
And as with Red China was a menacing undercurrent to Biden's statement. Gas stations tend to be independently owned and operated by little guys, meaning that Joe Biden has made them into what Stalin called 'kulaks' -- enemies of the people who are to be 'liquidated.' That was the obvious implication from the Chicom tweet, which was so cynical it had to have been done for laughs.
It also prompted scorrn from the actual plutocrat quarter.
According to the New York Post, Jeff Bezos, net worth of $133 billion, responded to the Biden claim this way:
“Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this,” posted Bezos, Amazon’s founder and owner of the Washington Post.
“It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."
Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022
You decide.
A pity the mogul can't seem to ask the paper he owns to look into this and he's reduced to tweeting. But still...
The best reaction was in this mocking tweet from an avowed "normal."
Great work President Durwood https://t.co/uA6PGKr0ga— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 2, 2022
Let's look up 'Durwood' or 'durwooditis' in the Urban Dictionary, shall we?
durwooditisThe condition of always being wrong / losing.by _wet_paint October 30, 2014