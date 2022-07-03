Biden blames gas stations for high prices at the pump and even the Chicoms are laughing

So that's what happened: Inflation went from "transitory," to Big Oil's and Big Meat's price-gouging, to corporate consolidation, to Republicans, to Putin-did-it, to Trump's mean tweets about the Fed. Now it's the heartless, greedy, gas station owners who ... did it.

Which prompted this reaction from China's top propaganda mouthpiece:

Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022

Even the Chicoms are calling a hypocrite, and urging him to come on over to the communist dark side. After all, there's no daylight between Biden's demonization of often-struggling gas station owners as greedy gougers, and communist spewings about exploitation.

And as with Red China was a menacing undercurrent to Biden's statement. Gas stations tend to be independently owned and operated by little guys, meaning that Joe Biden has made them into what Stalin called 'kulaks' -- enemies of the people who are to be 'liquidated.' That was the obvious implication from the Chicom tweet, which was so cynical it had to have been done for laughs.

It also prompted scorrn from the actual plutocrat quarter.

According to the New York Post, Jeff Bezos, net worth of $133 billion, responded to the Biden claim this way:

“Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this,” posted Bezos, Amazon’s founder and owner of the Washington Post. “It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

You decide.

A pity the mogul can't seem to ask the paper he owns to look into this and he's reduced to tweeting. But still...

The best reaction was in this mocking tweet from an avowed "normal."