July 3, 2022

Biden blames gas stations for high prices at the pump and even the Chicoms are laughing

By Monica Showalter

Old Joe is still trying to figure out where inflation comes from. It's gotten so bad even the Chicoms are laughing at him.

This time the intellectually blindfolded president has pinned the donkey tail on gas station owners.

According to Fox Business:

President Biden is telling companies that are "running gas stations" to "bring down" their prices because "this is a time of war and global peril."

"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," Biden tweeted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now."
 
So that's what happened: Inflation went from "transitory," to Big Oil's and Big Meat's price-gouging, to corporate consolidation, to Republicans, to Putin-did-it, to Trump's mean tweets about the Fed. Now it's the heartless, greedy, gas station owners who ... did it.
 
Which prompted this reaction from China's top propaganda mouthpiece:
 

Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before.

— Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) July 2, 2022

 

Even the Chicoms are calling a hypocrite, and urging him to come on over to the communist dark side. After all, there's no daylight between Biden's demonization of often-struggling gas station owners as greedy gougers, and communist spewings about exploitation.

And as with Red China was a menacing undercurrent to Biden's statement. Gas stations tend to be independently owned and operated by little guys, meaning that Joe Biden has made them into what Stalin called 'kulaks' -- enemies of the people who are to be 'liquidated.'  That was the obvious implication from the Chicom tweet, which was so cynical it had to have been done for laughs.

It also prompted scorrn from the actual plutocrat quarter.

According to the New York Post, Jeff Bezos, net worth of $133 billion, responded to the Biden claim this way:

“Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this,” posted Bezos, Amazon’s founder and owner of the Washington Post. 

“It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."

 

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

You decide.

A pity the mogul can't seem to ask the paper he owns to look into this and he's reduced to tweeting. But still...

The best reaction was in this mocking tweet from an avowed "normal."

Great work President Durwood https://t.co/uA6PGKr0ga

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 2, 2022

Let's look up 'Durwood' or 'durwooditis' in the Urban Dictionary, shall we?

durwooditis

Oh manthis guy can't get anything right. He must have a brutal case of durwooditis.
by _wet_paint October 30, 2014
Kind of the opposite of 'winning' and never getting tired of winning, isn't it?
 
Gas was around $2 at the pump when President Trump left office. Now with Joe Biden in office, it's $6 a gallon in California and $5 a gallon elsewhere. It's accompanied by pan-economy inflation brought on by monetary expansion, or well, money-printing. Many places around the world also have high gas prices at the pump but little or no inflation -- look at Switzerland. We are not among such nations, because unlike the Swiss, our fearless leader still has no idea where inflation comes from. 
 
Now having run out of people to blame, Joe Biden now goes to pin the massive money surge driving inflation at the pump and everywhere else on hapless gas station owners.
 
No wonder the Chicoms are having a grand old time.
 
 
Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Zhang Zhenshi and a committee of artists, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0, and a public domain image.
