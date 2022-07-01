Biden administration tells Americans to suck it up on that $5 gas

It's astonishing how out of touch the Joe Biden administration is with voters. We're talking about tin ears, brains and bodies.

A reporter asked a White House official about those soaring energy prices at the pump -- the number one issue occupying likely voters' attention, according to a recent Rasmussen poll -- and got this:

CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’"



BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

How inspiring. Seems that releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserves did nothing to bring down high energy prices, and blaming Putin didn't resonate with the public. So now it's the New World Order as the hill we die on. Can you say 'pathetic'?

It seemed to be part of a sync'd talking points memo that Joe and his pathetic minions all read from:

Biden says Americans will have to stomach high gas prices “as long as it takes” to beat back Putin’s invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/npiUbJaZDl — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2022

Thanks for volunteering us, Joe...

Some let us know what the Big Idea is with these no-end-in-sight soaring prices at the pump:

Biden Energy Sec. Granholm triples down on ‘green’ as ‘the only way out’ of high gas prices | Climate Depot https://t.co/Tm2jp637zJ — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) June 28, 2022

And the bottom line here is that it's not happening -- there's no end in sight for soaring fuel prices, and there's certainly no greenie economy arising as a result of it -- for this reason right here:

Explain to me like I’m five how the costs of “renewable energy” are not going to skyrocket when you curtail the supply of oil that it’s entirely dependent on for manufacture, deployment, operations/maintenance, and decommissioning?



I legit would like to know. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 1, 2022

Fossil fuel energy production is not only the driver of greenie energy, it itself is not exempt from inflationary pressures, given that producing fuel requires dollars, and the dollar is where the inflation is coming from. Inflation is "always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon," to quote Milton Friedman, who's the master of the matter. Biden would have you think that inflation derives from oil prices, and Vlad Putin somehow controls those prices based on our refusal to buy his oil (the Chicoms get it now) and Putin has driven oil prices higher just to be mean to us.

It's garbage. Fact is, higher energy prices can be alleviated to some extent by permitting the production of more oil and natural gas as well as buying from Canada, instead of relying on expensive imports from overseas petrotyrants, or by releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, which is the Biden plan for the higher energy prices he's brought us. His call to Americans to endure higher energy prices Because Putin is nothing short of outrageous. What's more, even if he does manage to unhorse Putin, prices at the pump would not go lower. Biden, after all, wants the higher oil prices -- to convert the economy to greenie energy. He can't let go of this bad idea. He can reverse himself on a lot of policies but this one seems set in stone, and made worse by his failure to understand basic economics.

Issues & Insights has an excellent piece on the extent to which Biden has constrained U.S. energy production, leading to his administration's callous response to the number one issue concerning voters:

And, no, it’s no exaggeration to call this a crisis. With consumer prices rising at a four-decade-high of 8.6% in the most recent year-over-year comparison, Americans are watching their standard of living fall fast. A just-released national survey has found that 83% of U.S. households are cutting their personal spending and travel due to soaring inflation. These cutbacks are being driven almost entirely by energy costs, which have spiked nearly 35% in the past year. The economic disaster Biden has created is ultimately a result of surging federal spending during the pandemic, foolish Fed policies that poured monetary gasoline onto a raging inflation fire, and the ongoing effort by Biden and the Democrats to punish the very companies that provide our energy, threatening them with smothering regulations, painful taxes and even public shaming. Things have reached a fever pitch of late, with Democrats’ extremist anti-free-market green wing suggesting, as gasoline prices roar past $5 a gallon and cities across the nation face blackouts, we would all be better off if we just nationalized our oil and gas industry. For the record, no we wouldn’t.

Bingo, bingo, bingo, and bingo. The editorial completely grasps the nature of the Biden disaster on energy and why none of his proposed solutions -- or coordinated spin -- are working.

What we have here is an administration so wedded to its greenie agenda it no longe recognizes even its own quest for political self-preservation. Biden's minions cite grand plans for a New World Order and a greenie energy regimen as most important, while poor old stupid Joe can only chirp 'Putin.'

Voters are going to punish these clowns hard for this extended energy price surge, because it's a textbook failure worse than anything even Jimmy Carter could come up with.

Now they are promising more. They just can't stop themselves.

Image: Twitter screen shot.