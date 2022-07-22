At NAACP convention, Kamala Harris disavows humans as property – then promotes abortion

Four days ago, Kamala Harris spoke before a crowd of delegates and attendees at the annual NAACP conference held in Atlantic City. Emphasizing the need for women to slaughter their unborn without legal ramifications, Harris compared limiting or banning abortion to slavery, stating that these United States “has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies.”

Harris, in particular, lacks the latitude to claim the moral high ground, as she is the progeny of a prolific slave-owner – a fact acknowledged by her own father – and a Democrat. The legacies of both her ancestors and her political party amount to complete contempt for objective truths such as unalienable rights and the sanctity of human life.

Carol Swain, a former professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, addressed this “inconvenient truth” – asserting that the Democrat party is the party of slavery and oppression. In a video with nearly 9 million views, Swain said:

Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of [racial] discrimination. The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the Civil Rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.

Commodifying humanity is the lifeblood of the Democrat party – an essence at its inception, and present still today. However, the irony is lost on someone like Kamala Harris.

Presumably speaking to a room of Black Americans, Harris exploits the pains caused by the darkest moments in American history. Yet, she incorrectly likens chattel slavery as practiced in these United States to women living in a post-Roe world, all the while missing the correct and undeniable analogy – the “human bodies” treated like property are not mothers without access to state-sanctioned murder, but rather the executed children.

As Harris identified, human beings beneath the yoke of slavery suffered as others claimed ownership over them. But is that different from a woman who lives by an ethos of depravity, declaring “my body, my choice”? After all, from the moment of conception, the unborn person is genetically distinct from the mother. “My body, my choice” could easily be translated as ‘the human being in my womb is my property, and I can do what I want with it’ – or, it could be said, the mother is “claiming ownership” over another person.

Nevertheless, Harris reaffirms that the enduring spirit of the Democrats is entirely defiled and hopelessly cruel.

Olivia Murray holds a BA in History from the University of Arizona, and is the author of Abortion v. Slavery: The Parallels Between Two National Sins.