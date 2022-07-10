Assault on America

That Democrats in general—and the Biden administration in particular-- are engaged in an attack on all things American is as plain as the arched and starched eyebrows on Nancy Pelosi’s face.

Exhibit 1: Kenneth Harrelson walked around the Capitol Rotunda and took pictures of “the People’s House” on January 6. He was indicted and charged for doing so. Subsequently, in an unsigned letter dated June 13, Biden’s Veterans’ Administration (VA) informed Harrelson and his family that it would be suspending all his benefits payments for his alleged actions during the “Stop the Steal” rally.

Reacting to the case, Joseph McBridge, an attorney for other January 6 defendants, told the Epoch Times, “This is disgusting. It’s completely [expletive] up. Kenny Harrelson is entitled to his benefits. He’s merely been accused of a crime and the idea he is going to be stripped of his military medical benefits is without question a violation of his due process rights. That’s crazy. It’s a disgrace. It’s an absolute disgrace. He’s accused and presumed innocent until proven guilty and his family is certainly innocent. All of this is absolutely horrific.”

Rep. Louis Gohmert told the Times: “Somebody knew what they were doing when they sent that letter without a signature, without a name. That’s the kind of hiding behind a federal position you get when you have evil, abusive, vindictive people in federal employment. They knew what they were doing when they sent that without a signature and without their name on it.”

The pertinent law in this case states that a veteran’s benefits can only be suspended upon conviction of an offense. But Democrats rarely let little things like laws stand in the way of their getting what they want -- or punishing those with whom they disagree.

Exhibit 2: The National Archives has now affixed a warning label on the U.S. Constitution.

Yes, the webpage of the U.S. National Archives, the one that sports the nation’s founding Constitution, now has a “harmful language alert” for readers at the top of the page. In fact, that warning now appears on multiple pages on the archives.org website -- and links to a page titled “NARA’s Statement on Potentially Harmful Content.”

Exhibit 3: Fireworks displays have been canceled in many U.S. cities and counties this year, allegedly due to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and concerns over potential wildfires. After two years of coronavirus lockdowns, this will be the third straight Independence Day without a fireworks display for many locales. Fireworks shows have so far been canceled in places like Phoenix and Flagstaff, Arizona; North Lake Tahoe and Imperial Beach, California; College Park and Ocean City, Maryland; Lakewood and Parker, Colorado; and Galveston, Texas; among many, many others.

Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) said the Biden administration will again prevent South Dakota from celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks at Mount Rushmore. After the administration rejected Noem’s permit request for fireworks last year, the Mount Rushmore State again applied to hold fireworks at the iconic national memorial this year. That request, too, was denied.

Noem added, “One of the reasons that they are doing that, I think, is specific to punishing South Dakota, but they claim lots of other reasons but they’re ignoring federal law by denying us that permit.”

Exhibit 4: The Pima County Democratic Party wrote (in a since-deleted tweet) to promote a July 4 event titled “F*ck the Fourth,” sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March. Except that they used a “u” instead of an asterisk. The rally, held in Tucson’s Reid Park, was to “mourn” the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Constitution and send the question of abortion rights back to the states. In another post advertising the gathering, the women’s rights group urged attendees to “Bring comfortable shoes, water, lawn chairs, posters, and your anger.” Yeah, especially “your anger.” Ignorant. Spoiled. Entitled. Evil.

Ronald Reagan famously noted, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Dwight Eisenhower once said: “Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed — else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.”

John Adams exclaimed, “Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven that I ever took half the pains to preserve it.”

John Adams, again, writing about the Declaration of Independence to his wife Abigail: “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shows, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

It is a long way from there to “F*ck the Fourth.” Down a road that ought never have been travelled.

Image: Twitter screen shot