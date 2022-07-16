Another Kamala staffer jumps ship

After a slew of bad publicity about the kind of office Vice President Kamala Harris runs, you'd think she'd be on her best behavior.

Nope. Not in the least.

Another staffer, her chief speechwriter, has jumped ship, getting the hell out after less than four months on the job.

According to a short report in Politico:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO. Groob was hired in April after Harris’ first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures.

She's not the only one heading for the exit. Politico reported that another staffer, Harris's longest serving aide, in fact, Rohini Kosoglu, is also jumping ship.

It's obviously a sign that things are getting worse, not better, at the vice president's office.

We know that Harris has lost virtually all of her major staff in recent months in a massive herd move, based on the hellish condition of having to work with her. The staff she has now is pretty much all new -- it's the Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings Effect where all the big guys have managed to kill or be killed all and all that is left is the junior staff to rule the roost. That's how Africa ended up with a dictator named Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings at one point. The exiting speechwriter, Groob, who's worked with big egos before, having been Bill Gates's speechwriter, would have had a pretty good idea what she would be in for in working for Harris. Yeet still she couldn't take it.

That follows an avalanche of staff exits in recent months, plus a communications team "makeover" which obviously is a bigger shambling mess than ever.

Harris, despite her repeated word salads and inability to connect with voters, continues to have presidential aspirations, and fully expects the Democratic Party machine to cover for her.

But if she can't keep staff, how can she run the country? One day one of those embattled, abused, bitter staffers is going to write a memoir of the nightmare, and it's going to be a doozy, given what we see now.