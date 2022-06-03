Why can’t Republicans give a straight answer on something so precious as innocent life?

Last night, the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission hosted a debate between two Arizona legislative candidates, Anna Orth and Sherrylyn Young. The moderator touched on a range of topics, and toward the end, he took questions from viewers. The conversation turned to abortion. Neither woman was willing to die on the hill of innocent life — after all, Young spent her career dismembering babies in the womb, and Orth was so incoherent that her true sentiments were hard to gather, yet nothing from her rambling would indicate her to be a person who values the sanctity of precious unborn life.

Abortion is an egregious sin against humanity. It violates the sacred love between a mother and her child, it remains one of the primary components in the communistic conspiracy to dismantle the traditional family structure upon which a healthy society rests, and putting an innocent person to death defiles any sense of morality.

Conservative values and the American way of life are under attack from all angles — the political Establishment is ceding sovereignty to unelected and global governing bodies, Biden and the Democrats capitalize on every opportunity to dismantle our border, the fourth branch of government is a metastatic and malignant tumor, and COVID tyranny decimated the middle class and the economy. Despite all of the suffering and setbacks, American patriots remain resilient and steadfast. As Thomas Paine said:

Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph [emphasis added]. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value.

However, despite all those adversities, which are indeed rapidly creating a dystopian future, their resolution and defeat are moot without life.

The safeguard of innocent life is the hill to die on, even if you die alone. Morality is objective, and designating life "unworthy of life" is the fast track to eugenics and the eventual complete indifference to the preciousness of all of humanity. A society that allows for its most vulnerable to be slaughtered behind the sterile walls of a medical office is one that deserves wrath.