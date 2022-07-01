Why are Democrats buying advertisements to promote Republicans?

Across the country, Democrats are embracing the spirit of bipartisanship, and purchasing positive advertisements to support Republicans, even though they call them “far-right” and “extremists''. Why? Because they are attempting to influence the general election, selecting the weaker opponent. An NPR article said:

Democrats are buying ads supporting far-right GOP primary candidates, in the hopes of facing them in the general election — a strategy that former Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri tried in 2012.

The Washington Post editorial board expressed serious concern with this strategy. Maybe, these people who pretend to be journalists, understand the policies they label as “far-right” and “extremist” are more popular than the far-left radical measures they support. From the WaPo writer:

Democracy itself is on the ballot this election year. The country needs a broad coalition to defeat candidates who would help former president Donald Trump, or another politician in his mold, again attempt a coup in 2024. Which is why it is not just shameless, but dangerous, that Democrats have spent tens of millions this year promoting Republican extremists.

What you will rarely – or never – see, from people posing as honest members of a free press, is any worry about paying for ads supporting far left extremists because most journalists are far left extremists who masquerade as moderates.

So, who are the extremists? The people who want smaller government, lower taxes, a balanced budget, and fewer regulations? Or those who want the government to control every aspect of our lives?

People who want the government to regulate health care, or those who want freedom of choice and free-market competition?

People who pretend that when the government throws our money at higher education, day care, Pre-K, health care, and other things, that it reduces inflation, or those who understand there are few cost controls and prices increase rapidly?

People who desire to force others to bear the exorbitant debt of those who borrowed money for inflated education costs, or people who believe those who entered into the debt should be responsible for its repayment?

People who believe we should become like China and North Korea, allowing abortion on-demand at all stages of pregnancy, or people who believe children in the womb deserve life as much as any other person?

People who want the Supreme Court to assume the role of Congress, becoming an activist court, or people who want to abide by the Constitution, leaving it up to the legislative branch to make laws, and the courts to interpret?

People who believe that full-term babies born in botched abortions don’t deserve health care, or people who believe in compassion and protection of the most vulnerable?

People who think children belong to the government, or people who believe all parents and children deserve freedom of choice?

People who believe children barely out of toddlerhood should be indoctrinated and sexualized, or people who insist they be protected from pedophilic grooming?

People who believe biological makes deserve to compete with women, or people who believe in women’s empowerment in sports?

People who support the destruction of jobs and careers over the vaccine, or those who believe in the sanctity of the freedom of religion and bodily sovereignty?

People who want open borders and who refuse to abide by immigration laws, or people who believe in a secure nation?

People who support lawlessness, or people who support law and order?

People who believe that politicians and bureaucrats can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we just pay more in taxes, or people who understand that the government can’t control itself, let alone the climate?

The choice is easier every day. Vote for the people espousing sensible policies to promote prosperity – an idea that the media overwhelmingly opposes – or vote for people who are intentionally destroying this great nation.