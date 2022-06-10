Who's to blame for the tampon shortage?

On top of everything else, there is, apparently, a tampon shortage.

And Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tampax, is "blaming" alleged comedienne Amy Schumer for the deficit, according to Time Magazine. Why? Because she recently recorded a series of commercials for the feminine hygiene product manufacturer. Company spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time that, since the start of the ad campaign nearly two years ago, "Retail sales growth has exploded," with demand up 7.7% over that time. McMaster claimed that the company's Auburn, Maine factory is pumping out tampons 24/7 in an attempt to meet the demand. Time notes that all of Procter & Gamble's tampons are produced in this one Pine Tree State factory.

Call me a skeptic, but I don't believe there is any chance that Schumer is responsible for an increase in demand for tampons. Granted, I'm not a fan of hers, but neither is the demand curve for feminine hygiene products highly elastic. A lady either needs them or does not. They are not an impulse buy, where a "celebrity" endorsement might significantly help to spur sales.

Some say a more likely explanation for the products relative scarcity is that the materials from which tampons are made, primarily cotton, plastic, and paper pulp, have been in high demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, I think I know the real reason why women in some areas are having trouble procuring boxes of Tampax: large quantities of the tampons are now in men's bathrooms on college campuses around the country, thanks to progressive whack-jobs who purport to believe that "men," too, can menstruate.

Food shortages. Energy shortages. Baby formula shortages. And now tampon shortages. Nice job, Biden administration. You all are making me long for the halcyon days of the Carter Years! You claim to love and respect women but have a strange way of proving it. You want men to compete in women's sports and be able to use their bathrooms and locker rooms, but you were unable to prevent a severe shortage of baby formula. And an apparent dearth of tampons.

I'm surprised the administration didn't try to blame the baby formula shortage on too many babies being born. Or maybe it did and I missed it. Democrats aren't fond of babies being born, as their crazed fight for unfettered abortion makes clear. Nor are they troubled by the nation's historically low fertility rate.

After all, thinks the Biden administration, that's what illegal aliens are for.

Drew Belsky adds: Politically incorrect biology might solve the problem here. If women want to lower their demand for tampons, all it takes is to get (married and) pregnant. Then, if they breastfeed their children, not only will they still not need tampons, but they'll also skirt the baby formula shortage. At that point, all we'll need to achieve the anti-feminist trifecta is a sock and shoe shortage.

Image via Pexels.