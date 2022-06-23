Who are the people detached from reality and mentally incompetent to govern?

We repeatedly hear that Trump is detached from reality, and mentally incompetent because he believes the election wasn’t fair, while people like Bill Barr and others surrounding him have said it was. I didn’t know the media and other Democrats had so much respect for Barr and others that Trump had work for him.

Of course, The media and others have targeted Trump with this garbage before he did anything as President. It is called TDS -- Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But who are the people that are truly detached from reality and mentally incompetent to govern?

The media and other Democrats are pretending that Trump and other Republicans are the first persons to challenge electors and are guilty of sedition and wanting to destroy democracy.

Their mental capacity and detachment from reality are obvious because they challenged electors in 2000, 2004, and 2016 when they lost the election.

It is especially sad that Rep Jamie Raskin’s mind is so weak that he can’t seem to recall that he challenged electors in 2017. Should he be judging anyone?

11 times VP Biden was interrupted during Trump’s electoral vote certification Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland rose to object to 10 of Florida’s 29 electoral votes. “They violated Florida’s prohibition against dual office holders,” Raskin said. Rep. Barbara Lee of California brought up voting machines and Russian hacking when she objected following the counting of Michigan’s votes. “People are horrified by the overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our election,” Lee said Then entered California Rep. Maxine Waters. Taking a play from her own book – she objected to the certification of George W. Bush’s 2000 election – Waters admitted that she didn’t have a senator’s signature on her objection.

The Media and the J-6 committee intentionally deviates from reality by hiding that Trump said to march peacefully and patriotically from the public in their made for TV presentation.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer threatens the Supreme Court that if they rule against his wishes, they will pay the price. We now see many attacks on pro-life entities and there is almost compete silence by the media, Democrats, and the Justice Department.

Anyone who continues to call January 6th an armed insurrection and coordinated attack after the politicized FBI said it wasn’t is detached from reality.

The only person killed by a weapon was an unarmed protester killed by a cop and she is ignored by the committee and the media because it doesn’t fit the narrative. Ashli Babbitt’s life was disposable because it doesn’t fit the narrative. As disposable as all the women and girls physically and mentally abused by the Clintons, Epstein, and Weinstein because the media and other Democrats hid the reality of how deplorable the Clintons are. How many additional women and girls were abused because decades where the media intentionally hid the truth.

The media and other Democrats know that many states violated their election laws in 2020, had ballot harvesting, and that Mark Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions to control and influence the election but continue to deny reality by calling the election clean.

Hillary, for years, has pretended that Trump was an illegitimate president. I am sure many people have told her that she lost yet I have not seen the media, or any Democrat say she was divorced from reality and mentally incompetent.

What do you get when the media won't ask questions of Hillary, such as, “Why did you perpetrate a fraud on the Justice Department and the American people by paying a foreign national over ten million to create a fictional document to destroy Trump?” Was winning that important?

What do you get when a corrupt, career criminal never gets asked tough questions? Pure delusion!

Anyone who spread the lies about Russian collusion for years, including Adam Schiff, is detached from reality.

Anyone who continues to treat Dr. Fauci and WHO as infallible experts despite all the things they have intentionally or unintentionally gotten wrong is detached from reality.

Anyone who buried the truth about the Biden family corruption, including Adam Schiff by calling it Russian disinformation, is detached from reality.

What is worse? A political family like the Bidens who line their pockets with kickbacks from China, Ukraine, and Russia, or a president who wants the corruption investigated? The media and other Democrats showed how detached they are from reality by supporting impeachment for the investigator instead of caring about the corruption.

Anyone who believes that the Justice Department doesn’t treat people differently based on politics is detached from reality.

Why do agents at the FBI who lie to the FISA court and other subjects go unpunished?

The FBI agents who knew of Nassar’s abuse, did nothing, and then lied about their inaction in violation of their sworn duty and the law have been given a pass,” Manly said.

Anyone who thinks Biden, Harris , Garland or anyone else in his administration cares about the border or immigration laws is detached from reality.

Anyone who believes it is fair for men to compete with women and proper for people with penises to expose themselves in women’s and girls’ facilities in detached from reality and mentally incompetent to govern.

When President Biden seeks to destroy the fossil fuel industry and then says he has nothing to do with the high prices, he shows he is detached from reality and mentally incompetent. When he seems to have no idea why oil companies won’t spend massive amounts of money on long term projects, he shows he is many bricks short of a load.

There are a huge number of variables that control the climate, temperatures, sea levels and storms. Yet leftists claim,, without scientific data, that a one to two degree temperature rise and a few inch sea level rise in 150 years, after an over 500 year ice age ended, is caused by humans, CO2, and fossil fuels. This shows they don't care about reality. No matter how many dire predictions have been wrong, they just ratchet the predictions up to indoctrinate the public.

Anyone who believes or trusts politicians and bureaucrats that they can control temperatures, sea levels , and storm activity forever if we just give them trillions of dollars and allow them to destroy industries and our way of life is detached from reality and certainly lacks the ability to do scientific analysis. They should not be governing our great country.

Eugene Robinson wants to call CO2, a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas, a toxic substance while he, most journalists, and almost all Democrats promote Lithium, an actual toxic substance. It is a highly flammable pollutant.

Anyone who claims that the use and mining of rare Earth materials like Lithium is clean is detached from reality.

Any person who claims to be a journalist who claims that Biden and his policies are not responsible for the high gas prices is detached from reality.

The choice is easier every day. I will take the president whom the media and other Democrats claim is detached from reality, who gave us peace, prosperity, rising wages, low inflation, energy independence, record low poverty, and three vaccines over the corrupt, incompetent president, whom the media supports, who is destroying our country every day with his policies and blaming everyone else.

A USA Today reporter was recently fired for fabricating stories. Why aren’t all the reporters who fabricated stories on Russian collusion and many other fake news stories fired? I guess there would be few reporters left if all the ones running the fake stories got canned.

Why is congenital liar Adam Schiff ever used as a source? Why is he sitting in judgement of anyone with his history of lying?

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license