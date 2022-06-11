What would it take for the White House to commit treason?

It seems inconceivable that the Executive Branch of the U.S. federal government could be guilty of treason. It is even difficult to write the words. Yet the White House's latest plans indicate that it is conspiring with a foreign entity against the best interest of the American people with intent to subvert our representative form of government.

A number of prior actions by the Biden administration directly harmed rather than helped the U.S. These injurious executive decisions include suppression of domestic oil and natural gas production (note current gas prices); opening the southern border to a massive wave of illegal immigration, deadly drugs, and human-trafficking; fabricating a COVID scam that destroyed public trust in Washington; mandates that nullified the Bill of Rights; printing trillions of fiat dollars; abrogation of rule of law causing the current crime wave; and promotion of anti-white racism CRT (Critical Race Theory).

While all these actions hurt the American people and are frankly anti-American, they do not satisfy the definition of treason: "betraying one's country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government." But what the White House is currently planning behind closed doors may be a different story.

The WHO is an agency of the United Nations founded in 1948 with 51 U.N. countries as signatories, including the U.S. The WHO seeks the "attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health." Its constitution clearly defines its limited advisory function as follows: "governments [not the WHO] have responsibility for the health of their peoples." Article 1 in the constitution impels WHO to "assist governments" and "provide necessary aid ... upon request."

In 2016, with the failure of WHO advisories to stop an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the WHO changed its role from passive guidance to active, controlling participation in public health matters wherever it chose.

When COVID began to spread, the WHO repeatedly distorted, spun, and fabricated medical data and suppressed any information that might dispute the Big Lie: the false claim that COVID is a global existential threat when, in fact, it is merely a new flu. The WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia, refuses to investigate the source of COVID, though such research is a primary function of the WHO.

On March 24, 2022, the WHO released a Concept note titled "Strengthening the Global Architecture for Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience." The WHO plans to take an active role across all national lines for "population interventions ... clinical care ... countermeasures & supplies ... emergency operations. ... Governance [by the WHO] to bring greater coherence ... Financing [for the WHO] that is predictable and adequate [as determined by WHO to be assessed from signatory nations.]"

These powers that the WHO wants to take on contravene its own constitutional limitations.

Reports have surfaced that the Biden administration intends to commit the United States of America covertly to the Concept note described above. Strictly speaking, the plan will be couched as amendments to the United Nations' 2005 International Health Regulations, to which the U.S. is already a signatory.

In effect, the WHO could declare a health emergency and take over any country's health care system, and even travel, viz., requiring WHO-approved (vaccine) passports. The WHO would be able to mandate whatever restrictions it chooses, viz., lockdowns and even quarantine camps, reminiscent of the World War II internment camps for Japanese-Americans. With the proposed amendments in force in the U.S., the WHO and thus a hostile United Nations could ignore our Bill of Rights and impose quasi-martial law.

By agreeing to the WHO amendments, the president of the United States would transfer U.S. sovereignty and control of the daily lives of all Americans to a foreign non-governmental organization. American citizens would have no say or recourse if the president were to break his oath to "defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

None of Biden's prior executive orders or coercive acts, egregious though they all were, rose to the level of treason. But signing U.S. agreement to the WHO amendments? That is new and dangerous territory.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

Image via Pixnio.