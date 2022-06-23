Tucker Carlson savages Republican politicians’ disrespect for Americans

Tucker Carlson’s puckishness is a bit brittle lately. Rather than having fun poking at political foibles while still making interesting points, he often seems genuinely angry lately. I can’t blame him because I’m angry, too, at what Biden and his cohorts have done to America. What makes me even angrier is that congressional Republicans and many Republican governors seem happy to go along with this. Sure, they’ll sometimes make the right noises (Lindsey Graham’s a master at this) but, at the end of the day, they side with Democrats—and last night Tucker lit up the Republicans for their disconnect with the American people.

Tucker opened his monologue by pointing out that the American people have come to despise Biden and his policies. Despite the media’s covering for Biden, people have noticed raging inflation, a recession, lawlessness, broken borders, a tenderness for Ukraine denied to America, cultivated race hatred, efforts to disarm law-abiding citizens, and the arrogance of the LGBTQ+++ crowd—and they don’t like any of it. It turns out that mean tweets aren’t so bad when compared to a government that’s hostile to its own citizens.

The Democrats’ intentional mismanagement is so extreme that the party is losing Hispanics and blacks in droves. In theory, this should be a golden age for Republicans. It’s not though, and that’s the fault of the Republican political class, few of whom seem to embrace conservativism or Americans. Rather, as Tucker exposes in his hard-hitting monologue, their principles are aligned with Biden and his Democrat politicians and media flaks and they share the Democrat political class’s disdain for Americans.

Image: GOP politicians, Democrats, and the American people. Meme by Andrea Widburg using imgflip.

There’s no distance between what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want, on the one hand, and what Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and all the other extremely powerful RINOs want:

A monetary policy that gives the government more money to play with;

An open border providing cheap labor for the monied Democrats and Republicans and possible decades of votes;

A military-industrial complex that floods politicians with money as long as the politicians divert taxpayer money to Ukraine;

A total bow-down to the Critical Race Theorists, which the Democrats do because it gives them political power and the Republicans do because they’re milquetoasts who are embarrassed about America;

Same goes for the LGBTQ+++ tyranny that’s spreading across America; and, of course,

An endless spigot of Chinese money, never mind that accepting it means selling out their own country.

Pay special attention to the last minute or so of Tucker’s speech. It’s a warning I sincerely hope Republican politicians, from Mitch McConnell on down, heed lest America become ungovernable and the whole American experiment devolves into a welter of violence, blood, and famine.

As for the video, for reasons that elude me, as of this writing, Fox has chosen not to upload the video of Tucker’s stunning monologue. However, it has posted the transcript. Also, although it may soon be pulled, here’s an unofficial recording of Tucker’s show, including the monologue: