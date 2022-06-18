The Watergate break-in: 50 years ago

It was four hours ago, just after 12 midnight EDT on June 17, 2022, that was the exact 50th anniversary of the notorious break-in at the Democratic party's headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

That weekend I was in New York City, covering the New York primary that would take place three days later on June 20, 1972. That last primary of the 1972 presidential election season would essentially confirm Sen. George McGovern's nomination for president on the Democratic Party ticket to oppose President Richard Nixon in the fall election. I had press credentials and was traveling in New York with McGovern on his campaign’s press bus and plane. As the candidate who championed peace in Vietnam (which Richard Nixon had promised when he ran and was elected in 1968 but did not deliver on), McGovern was supported by many young voters that year which was the first election that dropped the minimum voting age to eighteen.

In 2009, I wrote about encountering George McGovern 30 years later at American Thinker here.

On Sunday June 18, 1972, The New York Times reported on the break-in on page A30, “5 Charged With Burglary at Democratic Quarters.”

June 18 was a Sunday and the “newspaper of record’s” 480-page edition that day treated the Watergate break-in story as insignificant. On Monday June 19, Sen. McGovern had his first formal press conference since the Watergate news broke at his NYC headquarters, the Biltmore Hotel (which would later in 1980 become Donald Trump’s first Manhattan real estate deal, the Grand Hyatt).

I was sitting in the fourth row of the press conference. The first six or seven questioners did not ask McGovern about the break-in. So I stood up and was recognized by the senator and I asked him about it. The extensive soundbite of his well-informed and articulate reply ran on all three network newscasts that evening (Monday June 19, 1972). It was the first comment by McGovern – the presumptive Democrat nominee to challenge President Nixon – on the Watergate break-in which he tried to make a major issue in the fall election campaign without much success.

In 2019, a new four-part CNN documentary about Nixon, Tricky Dick, included a film clip of McGovern's June 19, 1972 reply to my question.

This month, June 2022, CNN ran a new Watergate documentary, Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal.

I watched it closely with great interest. By the end of it, I was thoroughly disgusted. Four hours long, the program was executive produced by John Dean – Nixon's White House counsel who was convicted and served time in prison for his prominent role in the Watergate cover-up before he decided to turn state’s evidence in an unsuccessful attempt to save his own skin. This latest, typically one-sided CNN production was essentially the equivalent of the kangaroo court January 6 House Committee as it tried to associate the fifty-year-old Watergate scandal with former President Donald Trump.

Not only that – the documentary insisted that what Trump had done as president (crimes implied but never specified) was much more dangerous to our “democracy” than anything that Richard Nixon did after the Watergate break-in. All of the talking heads on the CNN production were Trump haters. Including Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who spent time in prison for multiple convictions, and former federal prosecutor and professional Trump detractor Preet Bharara, whom President Trump fired shortly after he took office.

On June 29, 1972, two weeks after the Watergate break-in, I attended a prime-time press conference in the East Room of the White House with President Nixon. It was broadcast live on all three networks at 9 p.m. EDT. None of the 21 questions asked by the leading poohbahs of the nation’s news media was about the Watergate break-in twelve days earlier.

President Richard Nixon at his June 29, 1972 White House press conference

Photo © by Peter Barry Chowka

The last time I checked, my copyrighted iconic photograph of President Nixon making a fist on June 29, 1972 has been ripped off and appears on over 300 different Web pages, almost all of them without any credit to me. In fact, it is currently listed as the photograph for the fourth most popular “Richard Nixon meme” at this Web site that tracks such things.

And so it goes.

Sen. George McGovern makes a typical healing hand gesture while campaigning in Syracuse, NY in late October 1972 with an inscription by McGovern to the photographer

Photo © by Peter Barry Chowka

