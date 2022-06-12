The New York Times turns on Biden

It is an axiomatic fact that the mainstream media functions as the propaganda wing for the Washington Democrat establishment. In fact, the news media should not be seen as a separate entity but instead as a department within the Democrat party.

Reading an op-ed in the New York Times or the WaPo or watching a show on MSNBC doesn’t provide insight into what the editors or presenter are thinking, but instead what the Democrat Establishment is thinking or wants their voters to think.

The NYT was among those who actively promoted Joe Biden during the Presidential contest in 2020 and cheered his ‘victory’ claiming that the adults were back in charge.

Almost a year and a half late, following the myriad disasters that Biden has created, the paper still remains his cheerleader, but prominent cracks are beginning to show.

The NYT recently interviewed 50 Democratic officials, from county leaders to members of Congress, and 2020 Biden voters who are frustrated with Biden’s “struggle to advance the bulk of his agenda” and who doubt “Biden’s ability to rescue the party from a predicted midterm trouncing.”

These Democrats are also alarmed about Republicans’ rising strength and are extraordinarily pessimistic about an immediate path forward.

There is also great disappointment among Democrats over Biden’s repeated failures to the far-left agenda.

The NYT admits that Democrats are struggling to explain the 40-year high inflation, surging gas prices, a lingering pandemic, mass shootings, and a Supreme Court poised to end the federal right to an abortion.

The NYT doesn’t mention the open border that causes an influx of migrants, human trafficking, and smuggling of illicit drugs. They also don’t mention the supply chain crisis or the shortage of baby formula or the various crises abroad.

The NYT says that the Democrats are tired of Biden’s relentless gaffes on the global stage that need to be walked back by his White House staff. They also noted that Biden has done fewer interviews than any of his recent predecessors.

The NYT makes the case that there is a need to look beyond Biden.

“The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,” conceded David Axelrod, the chief election strategist for Barack Obama.

Veteran Democrat Howard Dean thinks Biden hasn’t achieved enough of what he has promised. "We need to have specific examples of how we’re dealing with things; it can’t just be pie-in-the-sky and kumbaya,"

The NYT speculates about the options Democrats have if Biden drops out?

“Kamala Harris, who has had a series of political hiccups herself” is seen as a spent force by Democrat insiders.

The likes of Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Beto O’Rourke, get a mention but there is clearly not much excitement. Surprisingly Hillary Clinton doesn’t get a mention.

It is revealed that Democrats realize the midterms could tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, hobbling Biden’s agenda for the second half of his term.

It is also revealed that Democrats are lamenting a stark enthusiasm gap between themselves and Republicans and that they haven’t advanced their far-left agenda.

There is also frustration about Biden’s inability to persuade centrist Democratic senators to side with him.

Younger Democrat voters are lamenting “a great national loss of hope” and hoping for a younger individual to run on the Democrat ticket in 2024.

They reveal an Associated Press poll showing Biden at just 73 percent approval among Democrats. Most sitting Presidents, including President Trump, have had a 90+ approval in their own party.

The NYT article states that even some of the earliest supporters of Biden’s 2020 campaign are now questioning whether he can lead the party through another challenging election cycle against Mr. Trump.

The NYT interviews Democrats, who fear that their relentless failures will prompt the voters to stay away during the mid-terms.

The article concluded with a statement by a Democrat official “Democrats need fresh, bold leadership for the 2024 presidential race. That can’t be Biden”

Recently, the NYT carried an op-ed on Biden’s inflation crisis and a few other articles where the portrayal wasn’t complimentary.

These articles reveal nothing that fair-minded observers didn’t already know. The only group that may be startled is the NYT reader base who probably prefer the chimes within echo chambers over inconvenient facts.

The question remains: why is NYT taking on Biden when the mid-terms are in just four months?

Why not wait until the shellacking and then take Biden out after placing the blame on him?

We have to understand that the NYT will never even lift a finger without approval from the Democrat leadership.

Perhaps they know of the considerable losses that the Democrats will face in 2022 and are preparing for 2024 in advance.

Perhaps this is a strategy for the mid-terms. They place the blame for all failure solely on Biden, hence implying that the Senators and House members and Nancy Pelosi who are contesting the mid-terms are blameless and hence deserve to be voted for.

Beyond that, it probably is a matter of retaining some credibility for the NYT.

The NYT would have gladly concealed Biden’s failures if they weren’t as colossal and obvious. If Biden had delivered 5/10 on most issues, they could have gleefully disguised it as 8/10 by selectively picking facts. But Biden has delivered ranging from 1/10 to 3/10 on many fronts such that it is obvious to all and impossible to disguise. They have no choice but to be factual.

The Democrats probably realize that Biden is at a point of no return and are using the NYT as a channel to urge him to pack up.