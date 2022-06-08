The dystopian state of our nation

“If you want to know who controls you, look at who you are not allowed to criticize.” Voltaire

The signs of decline are everywhere: violent crimes, corruption, riots, all with little or no consequences for the perpetrators, election fraud, medical mandates for vaccines that do not work.

“Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” Voltaire

All of this is part of the left’s grand plan to “transform” American society from the free nation of our founding into something resembling communist China. The one thing they did not plan on was the presidency of Donald Trump. His four-year term in the White House was not only unexpected because the Democrats were certain that they had that election in the bag. Hillary was on board with their globalist/Marxist plan, and they just knew that all their plans were a go. But they underestimated the America First movement and were gobsmacked by Trump’s thoroughly unpredictable victory. That is how blinkered they are.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire

The leftists “know” that if they are doing it, it is the right thing to do. Convince people that there are multiple genders, that men can get pregnant, that it is fair for men to compete against women as women, that small children can be “trans.” Anyone who publicly notes their destructive bent will be called a racist or homophobic or transphobic. That is how they roll, our left.

And who do they blame for all the chaos they incite? The deplorables of course; Trump supporters, patriots, constitutionalists, conservatives of every stripe.

“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.” Voltaire

This is their overall strategy. It is right out of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

So, we now are confronted with the result of at least fifty years of the left’s official campaign against all things traditionally American: Family, biology, freedom of religion, reverence for the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, equality under the law, and respect for civil society. They have succeeded wildly.

The left happily cheered the Antifa and BLM riots of the summer of 2020 and all the destruction they wrought, the billions of dollars in damage they did. They too were part of their plan. They celebrate drag queen shows for kids, sexual grooming of very young kids in school. All these co-conspirators were, and remain, on the side of the anti-family crowd, the criminals; they believe that their support of anarchy is their key to permanent power. That is how much contempt they have for the rest of us.

Trump derangement upped the ante. Hillary Clinton was so distraught by her unexpected defeat in 2016 that she fabricated several fake sandals to impugn Trump with the unquestioning, criminal assistance of the FBI, the DOJ and the CIA. Now we know for sure that each of those agencies is corrupt, each an arm of the Marxist Democrat party. They’ve all been called out, but will there be any consequences for their malfeasance? Not yet. Only time and fair elections will tell.

Will there ever again be fair elections? Only Republican endeavor will tell. The Democrats have cheated for so many years and in so many ways, it will take legitimate constitutional judges and a host of honest brokers in Congress to stop what the Democrats do as naturally as they breathe. It will be a long haul.

For example, the Democrats want to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens even though they know full well that criminals pay no attention to gun laws. How is it possible that millions of Americans do not know that gun confiscation is what the Nazis did, what Stalin did, what Mao did before each of them murdered millions of their own people? American education has purposefully not taught the truth about tyrannical, genocidal regimes that took the lives of a hundred million people in the twentieth century alone. We are blighted by two generations who have been so thoroughly indoctrinated with leftist lies that we are hurtling toward an Armageddon of our own making.

The illegitimate Biden administration is the worst thing that has ever happened to the United States. He, his handlers, and his mind-numbingly incompetent cabinet appointees have brought this country to its lowest point in modern history, domestically and internationally. We are suffering a massive third-world invasion on our southern border. The Russian incursion into Ukraine was incited by Biden and his cronies, the ones who get rich on war.

Energy independent under Trump, Biden put a stop to that on day one and so must go begging to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil. Meanwhile the price of gasoline for Americans has doubled.

The Democrats are thrilled. They have wanted this for a decade. The new press secretary-reader thinks that because gas prices are high in other nations, we should be happy; we’ve caught up with the rest of the world. But the greenies in this administration could not care less about the environment. They are only interested in power and control over us all. The “climate crisis” is as big a hoax as Russian collusion. Like the “pandemic” and all its unconstitutional restrictions, it’s all about power, control and greed.

So what we see going on across the nation -- the violence, the lawlessness, the anti-police movements, catastrophically rising homicide rates -- is all part of the WEF/Soros/Democrat/Sino/Russo globalist scenario for our future. American Marxism will be our downfall unless the American people wake up.

The Democrat party long ago joined hands with the forces of the aforementioned evil. Most of those homicide deaths are Black on Black murders in Black neighborhoods? Do the Democrats care? Not one bit! Those Black victims of the criminal climate the left has engendered are of no concern to them. They are essentially cannon fodder in their quest for power. But let a Black man die in a confrontation with a White cop and they will make a federal case out of it with the media’s gleeful encouragement.

Fearmongering is their number-one tool; the media, electronic and social, are completely on board. Fomenting crime, unnecessary covid mandates and lockdowns, calculated supply chain shortages, the doubling of gas prices, etc. are all part of their program to disrupt and destroy what was once the greatest nation on the planet. Despite the seeming randomness of what is happening, it’s all part of their plan: wreck America as founded, reconstitute it as their oligarchic playground.

“The comfort of the rich depends upon an abundant supply of the poor.” Voltaire

What to do? Wake up! Vote! Get involved with an election integrity project or a precinct project. Fight back. Say no to medical mandates! Vote out the RINOs like McConnell, Graham, Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger, etc., all the fake conservatives who just want to be part of the swamp long enough to get very rich without offending anyone else in that swamp. We know who they are; Trump exposed them all to the sunlight.

Don’t believe a word uttered on CNN or MSNBC. Like the networks, their talking heads get their talking points from the Democrat party and they never deviate, which is why they sound like mindless mimics. There is not a critical thinker among them. They might as well all be Kardashian cut-outs. They are all Alinskyites now.

“It is hard to free fools from the chains they revere.” Voltaire

Let’s end this dystopia now, before it is really too late.

Portrait of Voltaire from the workshop of Nicolas de Largillière (1656-1746), created after 1724, 80 × 65 cm. Carnavalet Museum. Source: Wikimedia