The Biden White House caters to the rich just as Obama's did

BlackRock has $10 Trillion under management and holds great power with Biden's Whitehouse. They are a big pusher of the green agenda. The green agenda is destroying America with rampant inflation, especially the poor, middle class, and small businessesm but BlackRock has done great. Blackrock avers:

BlackRock avers:

We believe that the transition to a net zero world is the shared responsibility of every citizen, corporation, and government. Learn about the steps we’re taking to mitigate the risks of climate change and help the world transition to net zero.

From the Heartland Institute:

The White House’s Secret Meetings With BlackRock Are a Major Threat to Freedom BlackRock controls more assets than any other investment management firm on Wall Street, with about $10 trillion now under management. (Yes, that’s “trillion” with a “t.”) BlackRock has used much of this wealth to seize control of sizeable minority stakes in numerous publicly traded companies, making BlackRock and its CEO, Larry Fink, the most powerful forces in corporate America. When BlackRock and Fink speak, Wall Street listens. There is emerging evidence, however, that BlackRock’s influence is not limited to the corporate and financial spheres. After years of building political alliances and making a laundry list of strategic hires, BlackRock has managed to amass huge amounts of political clout within the Biden administration and U.S. Federal Reserve, allowing them to develop unprecedented strategic partnerships and, according to our new research, gain access to officials in the White House. According to an investigation of White House visitors logs, Thomas E. Donilon — chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute (BII), BlackRock’s personal think tank dedicated to assessing geopolitical investment risk — met with Biden administration officials at least eight times from March 2021 to November 2021, and perhaps on other occasions as well. White House logs show a “Thomas N. Donilon” visited with Biden administration officials at least twice, and a review of that name suggests it is likely the same person as Thomas E. Donilon. Donilon has been an important figure in U.S. foreign policy for many years. Most recently, he served under President Barack Obama as his national security advisor. He also worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and was reportedly on Biden’s short list of nominees to become the next CIA director. Obama gave Google great access to the white House and in return Obama gave Google, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and other big users of the internet a great kickback with net neutrality.

YouTube screengrab

Eric Schmidt: Obama's Chief Corporate Ally Google’s chairman has acted as Obama’s chief corporate supporter. He has also received unrivaled access to top policymakers Eric Schmidt: Obama's chief corporate supporter Eric Schmidt has enjoyed virtual open-door access to the White House during the Obama administration, records show, meeting with the US president and top White House officials on at least 18 separate occasions from 2009 to 2015, not counting large meetings and social events like state dinners. The meetings include four with President Obama, one of which appears to have been a private meeting in the Oval Office. Schmidt played an important role in President Obama’s two election victories, and his visits to the White House coincided with the government’s decision-making on a wide range of issues central to Google’s business interests. Those included an antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, the US government’s rapprochement with Cuba and potential legislation governing piracy and copyright, which posed grave threats to Google’s core advertising business. At the same time, Schmidt has been appointed to numerous White House advisory positions, giving him privileged insight into the administration’s policies in technology, science and military defense, as well as unusual access to top policymakers.

After Biden and Michelle got out of the White House, they got a huge kickback from Netflix despite having no product or experience. I wonder why Netflix is having financial trouble today?

Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Netflix Production Deal

Most of the media has never given a damn about the Clinton, Obama, or Biden corruption, which is massive.

There is more evidence every day about the connections of Joe to Hunters' kickbacks from China, Russia, and Ukraine, yet the media is virtually silent. It is no wonder that there is so much corruption and such deep economic problems throughout the country when the media has been complicit in infecting the public with the pandemic of the Biden Administration.

We learn new information everyday about the sewer of despicable and corrupt behavior of Joe and Hunter and it's as if almost all of the media has buried their heads in the sand so the public doesn't see it. Can anyone imagine the interest if Trump had wired thousands of dollars to Don, Jr. or Eric so they could support their Russian hooker habit?

They don't even care about the massive payments to NIH scientists from industries they supposedly monitor. They still treat Fauci as an infallible expert no matter how wrong he intentionally or unintentionally has been.

Nope. The media is beating the dead horse about the armed insurrection where there were no arms.

We have learned massive new information about Trump today. He wanted to go to the capitol and the Secret Service prevented him from going. That appears to be it.