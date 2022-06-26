So now we have Justin Trudeau weighing in on the overturning of Roe...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is either one of the dumbest people ever to trod the Earth, one of the most hypocritical, stupendously fiendish…or some combination of the aforementioned.

Trudeau took to Twitter recently to solemnly state: “The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

He added: “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

This is the guy who attempted to force every woman (and man, and non-binary) in Canada to accept an experimental, emergency use vaccine (with several known potential severe side-effects) into their bodies or face financial penalties, job loss or potentially even incarceration.

I can imagine the fear and anger they felt.

Trudeau also recently speculated that the U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling could soon lead to the loss of other “rights.” Like, perhaps, the right to get in one’s truck and drive across the country to peacefully protest an unconstitutional mandate to surrender one’s bodily integrity without having one’s bank accounts frozen? Or maybe the fundamental, inherent right to effectively defend oneself?

The formerly black-faced leader of The Great White North suggested that his country would continue to allow Americans to get abortions in Canada.

Yes, I’m sure he will be happy to allow them to cross the border, as long as they are fully vaccinated and boosted, of course.

Speaking of which, Trudeau recently granted an interview to CBC Radio’s The House, in which he noted that the unvaccinated will have to deal with the consequences of their obstinance.

Newsflash: that’s all we’ve ever asked for, Dumbo. (The same must also be said about those who engage in risky sexual behavior, including women who have unprotected sex. If you engage in intercourse without precaution, yet don’t want a baby, you should not be legally able to make the baby suffer the consequences of your carelessness, lust, and sloth. Perhaps he can ask his mom about this.

Moreover, given that it appears the fully vaccinated have accounted for the large majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Canada over the past couple of months, those “consequences” might well be positive rather than negative.

Trudeau once called the Freedom Convoy protesters that journeyed to Ottawa last February a “small fringe minority” who held “unacceptable views.” Funny, I thought liberals were all about protecting minorities. But I guess not the ones who hold “unacceptable views,” meaning those with which they disagree.

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body.” Really? That is childishly obvious hypocrisy. The government tells women (and men) they cannot murder another human being for their convenience. Or club a baby seal to death. Or drive over the speed limit. Or walk into a convenience store and buy a pack of cigarettes before they turn 18. Etc., etc., etc.

“No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body?” That’s as may be.

But, if she has an “unacceptable view,” Trudeau’s government might tell her what to think.

Image: Presidencia de la República Mexicana, via Flickr, Wikimedia Commons (cropped) // CC BY-SA 2.0