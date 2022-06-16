Ron DeSantis had a brilliant, funny response to Elon Musk’s support

Elon Musk, who is still a climate changista and benefitted mightily from taxpayer monies, is nevertheless endearing himself to conservatives by looking at his erstwhile party and its satellites (i.e., Twitter) and seeing them for what they are—dangerously despotic. His latest pro-conservative moment was to say that he supports Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. DeSantis came back with the perfect quip and delivered it well. And while we’re talking about Elon Musk, let’s talk about some other long-time leftist luminaries who have had it with their former political home.

South African-born Elon Musk thought for a long time that he’d found his home in the Democrat party. However, just as Trump, who was either a “conservative Democrat” or “liberal Republican” when he announced his run for office, was pushed to the far right by Democrat hatred, Musk too seems to have found the same spur to move to the right. Since his announced intention to buy Twitter, Democrats and their fellow leftists have revealed to him that his political party is narrow-minded, vindictive, and totalitarian in its desires.

That explains why Musk, having moved to Texas, cast his first vote ever for a Republican—in his case, Mayra Flores, the first Republican to win office in Texas’s 34th Congressional District in 150 years. What makes this victory so stunning is that the Mexican born-Flores won in a majority Hispanic district.

Musk boasted about voting for Flores and predicted that she was the beginning of a Big Red Wave this fall:

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.



Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

But then Musk went one step further, saying that, in the 2024 presidential election, he would like to vote for Ron DeSantis:

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

When the tweet made the news, a reporter asked Ron DeSantis for his response to this news. DeSantis recycled a joke that’s been around for a while, but he told it with elan, and he made it sound good, even as he skillfully managed to avoid saying whether he intends to run in 2024:

Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to Elon Musk saying he would vote for him if he ran for president:



"I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?" pic.twitter.com/n3OK5b0ocp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 15, 2022

I happen to like DeSantis a great deal and would happily vote for him if he were on the ballot in 2024 but I also agree with him that November 2022 comes first.

But back to Elon Musk. He’s not the only one who is looking at his former political party and feeling a sense of revulsion.

One person who’s making the journey rightward is Naomi Wolf, who was once a progressive stalwart. It was she who, in 2000, advised Al Gore to wear brown to make him more appealing to women voters. Now though, Naomi, who’s been a hippie chick her entire life, has written a long article explaining why we must protect and preserve the Second Amendment.

Another person who’s being forced to abandon his erstwhile party is Glenn Greenwald. I’ve never been a huge Greenwald fan because he’s been hostile to Israel and it was he who released Bradley Manning’s stolen military information.

But Greenwald is nothing if not honest and he sees in the Democrats exactly the same things he feared from the government during the Bush administration. So he tweets out sensible stuff, writes fact-filled pieces on his Substack account, and appears regularly with Tucker Carlson to comment about the impending loss of American liberty—so much so that Bradley Manning now claims to be afraid of him. (If you go to the Manning link, the first thing you’ll notice is his bulging...Adam’s apple. He’s a man with long hair and an unattractive lipstick shade.)

Meanwhile, Bill Maher keeps pointing out huge problems with Democrat policies. The latest, most pointed one, is the way Democrats are propagandizing the whole LGBTQ spectrum, along with his suggestion that this is not a good thing for children. This would have been a normal message 20 years ago but now it’s dangerously transgressive if you’ll pardon the pun. Maher still calls himself a leftist but he seems increasingly disenchanted.

Some have castigated Wolf, Greenwald, and Maher for coming late to the parade but I don’t. I too was a Democrat and I know that it’s hard to leave when you’ve always been told that Democrats are good and Republicans are evil (as opposed to merely right versus wrong). I’m in the “better late than never” camp and hope that their courage inspires others.

Image: Ron DeSantis (edited). Twitter screen grab.