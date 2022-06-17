Rep. Dan Bishop exposes the Biden administration’s plan to silence opposition as ‘stochastic terrorism’

Dan Bishop has represented North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District since a special election was held in 2019. Until he published the Twitter thread below, I had not heard of his work. But he seems to have caught onto a plot to use academic language (“stochastic terrorist”) to define voicing opposition to the left’s agenda as terrorism. This is in addition to the DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board which is “on pause” (NOT ended). First, you define your opponents as terrorists, and then you repress them.

Like Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland, some academics delight in fashioning language so that “It means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”

Rep. Dan Bishop

🧵The Biden Admin has laid bare the Left’s plan. They want their opposition silenced and they’ll use the levers of the federal gov. to get it done. We see it often with Biden’s Department of Homeland Security – the “Disinformation Governance Board” wasn’t random. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/YEC6vgnqfr — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Continuing the trend, here’s Dr. Kurt Braddock, an American University professor and recipient of more than $550,000 in grants from DHS to study the “spread of disinformation.” He also studies “stochastic terrorism” which he defines here. (2/9) pic.twitter.com/HcB49veGmk — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

This is not inciting language as defined in U.S. code, mind you. Braddock admits this is all First Amendment protected speech. (3/9) pic.twitter.com/UsWLfCSPtB — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

So who would qualify as a stochastic terrorist? President Trump is his first target. (4/9) pic.twitter.com/5rx39gNrBA — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Fox News host @TuckerCarlson for another. Here he is calling Tucker a terrorist and a danger to U.S. domestic security. (5/9) pic.twitter.com/fbxn6DS28q — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Yesterday, I asked Braddock point-blank if he thought @TuckerCarlson was a stochastic terrorist. His response? “I am willing to say that on Congressional Record.” Again, he’s a researcher paid by Biden’s DHS. (6/9) pic.twitter.com/xvbGbjDjXC — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

I asked if Joe Biden comments predicting a “mini-revolution,”should SCOTUS overturn Roe v. Wade, especially in light of the assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, was stochastic terrorism. Braddock dismissed it as insufficient. (7/9) pic.twitter.com/5GrjpJiPzv — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Braddock paints a picture of the left’s militant intolerance toward pundits, politicians, and all American citizens who the left disagrees with. They are “stochastic terrorists” for daring to speak opinions different than the regime. (8/9) — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Braddock says the quiet part out loud. The regime is coming for conservatives. Your First Amendment protected speech is a form of “terrorism” that must be silenced. And the scary thing is that the levers of government are already working to make it a reality. (9/9) — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 15, 2022

Hat Tip: Lauri B. Regan

Phot credit: Twitter video screengrab