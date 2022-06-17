« Gun deal in jeopardy after senators fail to agree on gun confiscation red flags | Don't get cocky about a red wave »
June 17, 2022

Rep. Dan Bishop exposes the Biden administration’s plan to silence opposition as ‘stochastic terrorism’

By Thomas Lifson

Dan Bishop has represented North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District since a special election was held in 2019. Until he published the Twitter thread below, I had not heard of his work. But he seems to have caught onto a plot to use academic language (“stochastic terrorist”) to define voicing opposition to the left’s agenda as terrorism. This is in addition to the DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board which is “on pause” (NOT ended).  First, you define your opponents as terrorists, and then you repress them.

Like Humpty Dumpty in Alice in Wonderland, some academics delight in fashioning language so that “It means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”

Rep. Dan Bishop

 

