Portland is about lawlessness, not Dobbs

It happens every time or Portland burns. Yes, there were problems across the country, such as the "insurrection" in Arizona, but Portland always leads the way. Let's check the story:

A large group of rioters was seen in downtown Portland, Oregon smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings Saturday night. The group also graffitied messages targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. The group, made of about 100 people, were yelling and chanting as they marched down the streets and would periodically stop to destroy and graffiti objects. "Death to SCOTUS," one black spray-painted message said. Members of the group smashed several windows of a Starbucks Coffee building and others were seen destroying a Tesla car.

So much for Tesla or Starbucks paying for abortions. I guess that the rioters didn't get that memo.

What we saw in Portland was another episode in the continuing story of lawlessness. Portland is now exhibit A on what happens when a local government or an impotent governor decide that people can destroy property or burn buildings in the name of something.

Of course, all of this will drive more business out of the city or make it more difficult to recruit police officers. But who cares about that? It's all about social justice, reproductive rights or something like that.

Do you understand now why so many in Oregon want to break away from Portland? Do you blame them?

Image: Montecrus Foto