NPR visits a swing district -- and much to its surprise, learns that voters don't care about Dems' Jan. 6 hearings

Someone at NPR came up with the idea of finding out what voters are thinking in the swing districts, now that the Democrats' Jan. 6 spectacular, starring Liz Cheney, is in full throttle.

Oops.

To say the least, the prim Victorian-gentlemen leftists at that award-laden outfit were in for a surprise:

Kimberly Berryman lives in the countryside outside Fredericksburg, Va., but drives 20 miles to the suburbs to do her shopping. She keeps a cooler in the trunk to keep her corn cold as she travels from store to store, trying to find the best deals on groceries. For Berryman, it's worlds away from the hearings about the Jan. 6 insurrection going on at the U.S. Capitol. "I got other things to do," she said with a laugh.

Berryman, who works with special needs students, said she was shocked and scared by the attack at the Capitol. But she said she's more worried about price hikes and supply shortages than litigating Jan. 6. "Just move on to something else," she said. Berryman said she usually votes for Democrats, including Abigail Spanberger, who currently represents the competitive 7th Congressional District in Congress. But Berryman said she'll consider voting for a Republican if they do a better job addressing her concerns about high prices. "There are people out here that really can't afford it. And I'm one of them," she said.